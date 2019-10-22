Today’s Birthday (10/22/19). Write, share and connect this year. Contribute steady love and energy for domestic flowering. New love and romance enliven the winter before a professional shift requires adaptation. Change your story next summer, inspiring career growth in a new direction. Express and connect for common passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Harmony could require effort. Don’t show a loved one unfinished work. Keep polishing the details on a creative project. A lucky connection bridges a gap.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Beautify a mess at home. Find family solutions. You can get what you need. Discover practical solutions through conversation. Diplomacy and communication resolve a concern.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your sense of humor. Miscommunications could confound and delay things. Don’t gamble with the rent. Friends help you make an important connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Abundance can be yours. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Costs are higher than expected. Take advantage of a lucky and profitable opportunity.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Discover a personal good luck omen or sign. Fortune rewards your initiative, courage and persistence. Imagine the result you want and go for it.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid risk or expense. Simplify things. Review where you’ve been and consider future plans. Restore your energy with good food and extra sleep.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Help others on your team understand a subtlety that you recognize. A lucky opportunity beckons. Cheer everyone on. Together you can win.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A lucky professional opportunity appears. Like a diamond in the rough, it may not look like much. Make sure that foundations are strong and that demand is high.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Monitor road and traffic conditions before dashing off. Guard against overdoing things. Take the easier route. Rest frequently. Research ways around an obstacle.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers and monitor budgets. You can see hidden potential. It may not look luxurious. Fix things up together and watch the values rise.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Avoid a temporary clash between love and money with your partner. Stay gracious and forgiving of mistakes. Make plans for the future together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep practicing. Luck benefits self-discipline and initiative. Get feedback from trusted doctors, coaches and colleagues. Your performance is growing stronger. Polish the rough spots.
Thought for Today: “A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” — Jean de La Fontaine, French poet (1621-1695).
Notable birthdays: Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale is 83. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Movie director Jan de Bont is 76. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Rock singer/musician Eddie Brigati is 74. Rock musician Leslie West (Mountain) is 74. Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour is 72. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Rock musician Greg Hawkes is 67. Movie director Bill Condon is 64. Actor Luis Guzman is 63. Actor-writer-producer Todd Graff is 60.
Rock musician Cris Kirkwood is 59. Actor-comedian Bob Odenkirk is 57. Olympic gold medal figure skater Brian Boitano is 56. Christian singer TobyMac is 55. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding (Wesley Stace) is 54. Actress Valeria Golino is 53. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Movie director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Actress Saffron Burrows is 47. Actress Carmen Ejogo is 46. Former MLB player Ichiro Suzuki is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 44. Christian rock singer-musician Jon Foreman (Switchfoot) is 43. Actor Michael Fishman is 38. Talk show host Michael Essany is 37. New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is 37. Rock musician Rickard Goransson (Carolina Liar) is 36. Rock musician Zac Hanson (Hanson) is 34. Actor Corey Hawkins is 31. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki is 29. Actress Sofia Vassilieva is 27. Actor Elias Harger is 12.
