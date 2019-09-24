Today’s Birthday (09/24/19). Benefits arise through communication this year. Steady action generates satisfying results at home. Fill your home with love this winter, before professional responsibilities require attention. Reconnect a broken link next summer, before an exciting career opportunity unfolds. Talk about your passion projects.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Things may not go as planned. Take advantage of a lucky break. Partner with someone gracious. Stay in communication to navigate changes. Discover love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first today and tomorrow. An irritant at home demands attention. Communicate about recent changes. Increase levels of peace, beauty and comfort food.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Secrets could get revealed. Don’t react blindly to surprising news. Stand for your commitments. Listen respectfully. Exchange views with others for growing insight.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Bargain, and make deals. Revise your budget to adapt to recent news. Make estimates, purchase orders and invoices. Generate silver flowing into your coffers.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take care of yourself as you navigate a change. Investigate interesting suggestions. Consider insights from others. Forgiveness allows freedom. To your own self be true.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Enjoy seasonal traditions and changes. Make plans to realize an interesting possibility. Clean and organize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get together to resolve a test or challenge. Develop your team strategy. Friends offer advice, resources and support. Come up with a winning plan together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career matters take a twist. Stay alert and nimble. An opportunity merits exploration. Polish your pitch, and include specific measures. Make a valuable connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Investigate an enticing opportunity to discover new terrain. Pack light, and get out on the trail. Experience amazing vistas with a good travel partner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Review financial statements. Generate income for a shared venture. Solve a puzzle with sales and marketing. Steadily advance through coordinated cooperation. A lucrative opportunity arises.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner as you weather a challenge. It’s not a good time to gamble. Contribute your share. The action is behind the scenes.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow for an unexpected turn of events. Take extra care around sharp objects. Maintain your work, health and exercise practices, despite a twist in plans.
Thought for Today: “Do not weep; do not wax indignant. Understand.” — Baruch Spinoza, Dutch philosopher (1632-1677).
Notable birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Sonny Turner (The Platters) is 80. Singer Barbara Allbut Brown (The Angels) is 79. Singer Phyllis “Jiggs” Allbut Sirico (The Angels) is 77. Singer Gerry Marsden (Gerry and the Pacemakers) is 77. News anchor Lou Dobbs is 74. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene is 73. Actor Gordon Clapp is 71. Actress Harriet Walter is 69. Songwriter Holly Knight is 63. Former U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy II, D-Mass., is 67. Actor Kevin Sorbo is 61. Christian/jazz singer Cedric Dent is 57. Actress-writer Nia Vardalos is 57. Rock musician Shawn Crahan (AKA Clown) (Slipknot) is 50. Country musician Marty Mitchell is 50. Actress Megan Ward is 50. Singer-musician Marty Cintron (No Mercy) is 48. Contemporary Christian musician Juan DeVevo (Casting Crowns) is 44. Actor Ian Bohen is 43. Actor Justin Bruening is 40. Olympic gold medal gymnast Paul Hamm is 37. Actor Erik Stocklin is 37. Actor Spencer Treat Clark is 32. Actor Grey Damon is 32. Actor Kyle Sullivan is 31. Actor Ben Platt is 26.
