Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Today’s Birthday (09/21/21). Actions get results this year. Faithful practices provide growth, strength and resilience. Your summer career breakthrough leads to shifting autumn travel and study plans. Renovate your home for family time this winter, and launch educational adventures next spring. Connect for what and who you love.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially energized; don’t overshoot the mark. Let things develop naturally. Provide leadership behind the scenes. Self-discipline serves you well. You’re growing stronger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Settle into peaceful privacy. Savor your favorite rituals. Process recent events and emotions. Wait for developments. Plan for different options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep promises with friends. Communicate through delays or breakdowns. Resolve a challenge one step at a time. Take advantage of forward momentum.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional priority. Make sure that what you build is solid. An unexpected development could change everything. Plan for the long term.