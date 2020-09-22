Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Today’s Birthday (09/22/20). Domestic joys highlight this year. Disciplined household efforts reap satisfying rewards. Adapt to financial changes. Adjusting schedules for travel changes this winter leads to a phase of blossoming artistic creativity. Redirect communications this summer, before travel and educational opportunities unfold. Home holds your heart.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The next month favors partnership, delegation and collaboration, with the Sun in Libra. Alliances grow your enterprise. Share the load. It could get romantic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Get into a busy, creative phase this month under the Libra Sun. Practice growing your physical health, fitness and vitality. Your work seems energized.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your heart guide you this month under the Libra Sun. Love brightens and inspires. You’re especially creative, charming and attractive. Pursue a particular passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic projects flower under the Libra Sun for a month. Home and family take priority. Put energy into reinforcing and strengthening your household infrastructure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creative expression, intellectual puzzles and research take the spotlight this month, with the Sun in Libra. Communication blossoms. Write and craft your story.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Pursue lucrative developments this month, with the Sun in Libra. Cash flow increases with focus and attention. Nurture financial growth and expansion.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. You have the advantage this month, with the Sun in your sign. Personal growth and development blossoms. Step into greater leadership.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get especially productive in privacy. Complete old business under the Libra Sun this month. Begin your annual re-evaluation phase. Envision an inspiring future.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share resources, opportunities and solutions. Social connections thrive this month, with the Sun in Libra. Participate with friends and community projects. Support your team.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on advancing your career this month, with the Sun in Libra. Assume greater responsibility and leadership. Grow professional skills towards your passions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Spread your wings. Get outside for fresh air and sunshine. Explore new frontiers this month under the Libra Sun. Make long-distance connections. You’re learning valuable tricks.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow family fortunes with steady action. Find ways to increase your financial security. This month could get especially lucrative, with the Sun in Libra.
Notable birthdays: Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 93. Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 77. Actor Paul Le Mat is 75. Musician King Sunny Adé is 74. Capt. Mark Phillips is 72. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 69. Actor Shari Belafonte is 66. Singer Debby Boone is 64. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 64. Singer Nick Cave is 63. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 63. Actor Lynn Herring is 63. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 62. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 62. Actor Scott Baio is 60. Actor Catherine Oxenberg is 59. Actor Bonnie Hunt is 59. Actor Rob Stone is 58. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (TV: “24: Legacy”) is 55. Musician Matt Sharp is 51. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 50. Rapper Mystikal is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 49. Actor James Hillier (TV: “The Crown”) is 47. Actor Mireille Enos is 45. Actor Daniella Alonso is 42. Actor Michael Graziadei is 41. Actor Ashley Drane (Eckstein) is 39. Actor Katie Lowes is 38. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 37. Actor Tatiana Maslany is 35. Actor Ukweli Roach (TV: “Blindspot”) is 34. Actor Tom Felton is 33. Actor Teyonah Parris is 33. Actor Juliette Goglia is 25. Actor Dalya Knapp is ten.
