Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/22). Strike gold together this year. Healthy routines and practices build physical strength and stamina. Domestic joys illuminate the autumn, recharging you for winter professional redirection. Exciting springtime educational travel and adventures inspire domestic renovation projects next summer. Collaborate in partnership for shared prosperity.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional diplomacy serves you well. Keep a low profile. Provide leadership where missing. Advance career dreams and objectives, step by step. Long-term benefits are possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Widen your perspective. Some directions are unavailable. Explore ways to realize long-term dreams. Grow your education and career for work you love. Investigate options.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial obligations and promises without big discussion. Arguments can spark. Some doors seem blocked. Focus on building shared commitments, passion and dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate with your partner for efficiency and ease. Avoid controversy, jealousies, misunderstandings and distractions. Focus on what you love. Collaborate for shared priorities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Stay flexible. Flow around obstacles like water. Keep a positive attitude. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Let go of preconceptions. Get your heart pumping.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Jump hurdles and sidestep barriers to creativity, romance and fun. Avoid risk, arguments or hassle. Keep an easygoing attitude. Go for long-term objectives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider and plan domestic renovations before impulsively tearing things down. Misunderstandings and delays abound. Share ideas with family first. Make a long-term improvement.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creativity and communication challenges require adaptation. Tact and diplomacy come in handy. Edit and simplify. Focus on the heart of the matter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Direct action for a dream, passion or ambition. Profitable opportunities could require jumping through hoops. Avoid misunderstandings. Patiently wait for developments. Beautify marketing materials.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prepare to launch a personal initiative. Avoid risky propositions. Ignore criticism for now. Don’t share unfinished work. Edit and polish. Develop skills, talents and passions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Find a private place for productivity. Avoid noise, crowds or chaos. Postpone discussions or travel. Revise plans and true them to your heart’s compass.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common gain. Show your philosophical side in public. Clarify misunderstandings. Others appreciate your support and leadership. Someone teaches you new tricks. Prioritize teamwork.

Notable birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 86. Country singer David Allan Coe is 83. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 78. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 75. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 74. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 70. Actor James Martin Kelly is 68. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 65. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 64. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 64. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 62. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 61. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 61. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 61. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 60. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Betsy Russell is 59. Actor Rosie Perez is 58. R&B singer Macy Gray is 55. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: "The Impossible" "You're Gonna Miss This") is 54. Singer CeCe Peniston is 53. Actor Daniele Gaither is 52. Actor Dylan Bruno is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado is 50. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 50. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 48. Actor Justin Whalin is 48. Actor Naomie Harris is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Howard Charles is 39. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 37. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 34.