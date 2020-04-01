Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 1

Today’s Birthday (04/01/20). Your professional star is on the rise this year. Coordinated teamwork can move mountains. Make a shift with travels and education this summer before domestic renovations blossom. Shifting professional conditions and communication barriers leads to amazing discoveries and breakthroughs next winter. Grow your valuable skills.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Choose what’s best for family. If something goes against your grain, turn it down. It pays to recycle and reuse. Find simple ways to conserve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t working. Wait for better conditions to launch or issue public statements. Edit, revise and polish your communications. Review well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Disruptions and interruptions conspire to keep you from your work. Resist temptation to procrastinate. Make your deadlines and celebrate.