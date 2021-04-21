Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 21

Today’s Birthday (04/21/21). Your career takes off this year. Grow professional status and influence with steady action. Strategize to grow shared accounts this spring, before new summer profits fatten your wallet. Winter personal growth leads to a rise in family fortunes. Follow passion and it grows.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care of practical obligations. Romance could seem complicated. Fun could get preempted by responsibilities or unscheduled deviations. Clarify misunderstandings patiently. Rest and relax.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Reinforce infrastructures and support systems. Clean messes and organize spaces. You get more with honey than with vinegar.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Secrets and scandals get revealed. Miscommunication and mistakes can delay the action. Patiently repeat. Slow down and articulate clearly. Keep a low profile.