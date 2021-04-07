Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, April 7

Today’s Birthday (04/07/21). Friends are your good fortune this year. Collaborate, coordinate and connect for shared strength and resilience. Adapting for educational and travel changes this spring motivates summertime creative expression. Shift income sources this winter, before exploration reveals exciting horizons. It’s all for one and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Lead with heart. Good fortune flows through social networks and community efforts. Notice dreams and intuition. Adapt plans for new opportunities. Recharge to help others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. You can get whatever you need. Collaborate with friends, allies and associates. Advance professionally with help from friends.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explorations yield satisfying results. Apply what you’re learning to advance professional goals. Research reveals dreamy opportunities. Consider potential career doors and choose which to open.