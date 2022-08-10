Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 10

Today’s Birthday (08/10/22). Fortune follows research, studies and exploration this year. Coordinated collaboration is required to win. Solve a summer romantic puzzle before autumn love flowers. Change direction with a team project this winter, leading to a professional power phase next spring. What you learn pays off.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy connections with friends. Make time to process social changes or transitions. Practice compassion. Teamwork makes a difference. Acknowledge people for their contribution.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Professional conditions are changing. One phase ends and another begins. Consider how best to contribute your talents and perspective. Adapt for greatest impact and benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate the possibilities. Your educational journey may be at a crossroads. Which direction is next? Realign for current interests, passions and talents. Prepare and plot.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prepare for a transition with shared finances. A sale, purchase or revenue source change could mark a new phase. Work together for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new phase in your partnership. One door opens and another closes. Shift directions with your collaboration. Find solutions that work for you both.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health, energy and wellness. Maintain practices and routines for strength and endurance. Let go of outworn habits. Make a positive change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider many possibilities. Review, revise and make a creative change. Recent losses move you. Adapt with matters of the heart. Treat yourself and others with compassion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Consider options and potential solutions to a domestic challenge. Can you use something you already have? Adapt with recent changes for a new phase.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a creative change. You can see what wasn’t working. Find a new way around a barrier or obstacle. Shift perspectives. Try another idea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Discover new income sources. One phase or project ends and another begins. Opportunities lead you to learn new tricks. Develop a lucrative possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care of yourself. Begin a new phase in your personal growth and development. Make a positive change. Dress for the role you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Privacy lets you think. Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Revise plans. Prioritize rituals for peace, health and happiness. Nature soothes your spirit.

Notable birthdays: Actor James Reynolds is 76. Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 75. Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 73. Singer Patti Austin is 72. Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 70. Folk singer-songwriter Sam Baker is 68. Actor Rosanna Arquette is 63. Actor Antonio Banderas is 62. Rock musician Jon Farriss (INXS) is 61. Singer Julia Fordham is 60. Journalist-blogger Andrew Sullivan is 59. Actor Chris Caldovino is 59. Singer Neneh Cherry is 58. Singer Aaron Hall is 58. Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 55. Actor Sean Blakemore is 55. R&B singer Lorraine Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Singer-producer Michael Bivins is 54. Actor-writer Justin Theroux is 51. Actor Angie Harmon is 50. Country singer Jennifer Hanson is 49. Actor-turned-lawyer Craig Kirkwood is 48. Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher is 43. Singer Cary Ann Hearst (Shovels & Rope) is 43. Actor Aaron Staton is 42. Actor Ryan Eggold is 38. Actor Charley Koontz is 35. Actor Lucas Till is 32. Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 25. Actor Jeremy Maguire is 11.