Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Today’s Birthday (08/17/22). Widen your exploration this year. Together, you can accomplish miracles with disciplined efforts. Summer limitations redirect romantic or creative plans toward renewed autumn passions and fun. Team transitions require adaptation this winter, before professional victories brighten next spring. Study, research and investigate exciting possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You can find the resources you need. Spend carefully. Avoid overconsumption or waste. Simplify expectations and supply chains. Shop locally. Lucrative ventures develop naturally.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Provide leadership. Use diplomacy to ease a tense situation. Acknowledge the ground taken and the road ahead. Restore integrity where missing. Draw upon hidden resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take it easy. Find a private spot to catch up. Adjust plans for recent changes. An interesting opportunity is worth pursuing. Heed a voice with experience.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork requires finesse. Don’t get pushy. Wait patiently. Keep your deadlines. Once strategies are aligned upon and roles worked out, you can surge ahead.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently resolve a breakdown at work. Find a pressure valve and turn it down. Once the path is clear, expect a rebound. Provide soothing competence.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate a road obstacle or an educational challenge. Check out an interesting suggestion. Don’t rush into anything. Research and assess. Do the homework.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to maintain positive balances with shared accounts. Navigate a complication with patience and coordination. Patiently defer gratification. Unclog the pipes to restore the flow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resolve a challenge with your partner. Give and take. Come to an agreement that works for you both. Prioritize shared commitments. Love finds a way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Moderate the pace to avoid hitting a wall. Keep it steady. Balance workouts with good food and rest. Put your heart into your work.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun with friends and family despite interruptions, distractions or outside demands. Manage responsibilities and then go play outside. Include delicious treats and someone sweet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a practical domestic phase. Resolve breakdowns and make repairs. Manage household chores and keep systems operating. Make lasting improvements for satisfying results.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your research may lead to a dead end. A barrier disrupts the creative flow. Wait and find ways around. Like water, discover your course.

Notable birthdays: Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 96. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 81. Actor Robert DeNiro is 79. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 76. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 75. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 73. Actor Robert Joy is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 70. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 69. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 67. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 65.

Singer Belinda Carlisle is 64. Author Jonathan Franzen is 63. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 61. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 60. Singer Maria McKee is 58. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 56. Actor David Conrad is 55. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 53. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 53. Rapper Posdnuos is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 52. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 51. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 48. Actor Bryton James is 36. Actor Brady Corbet is 34. Actor Austin Butler is 31. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 28. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 27.