Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Today’s Birthday (08/18/21). Link arms with your partner this year. Share the load faithfully to grow. Community connection touches your heart this summer, before changes with your industry require autumn adaptation. Enjoying delicious moments with beloved people this winter inspires a professional blossoming next spring. Lead with your heart.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. It may take a mess to get the job done. Words and actions get results now. Keep the balls in motion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore opportunities. Avoid expensive or difficult options. Use your own good judgment. Connect with the world outside. Participate in a larger conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss shared finances with your partner. Avoid risky business. Draw upon hidden resources. Balance accounts and work out the details. Share the load.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Work together to refine the plan. Talk about how you want things to be, and get into action. Make notes and sketches. Results satisfy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Work with trusted doctors and coaches. Practice your moves and pick up the pace. Communicate to refine and adjust.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance could spark, but it may not look like your fantasy. Relax and have fun. Avoid risk, expectations or expense. Keep things simple.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home renovations start with a mess. It’s amazing the difference a coat of paint can make. Coordinate family support and feed all helpers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Get into an intellectual puzzle. Research, dig and sort out potential solutions. Monitor a larger conversation with talented experts. Write rough drafts and sketches.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Monitor finances. Find ways to conserve resources. Defer gratification, if necessary. Restraint serves you well. Do the work behind the scenes for rising income.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge for the results you want. Dress for success. Love energizes you. Reduce tension and stress with yoga, meditation or music. Pamper yourself.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Reduce public interactions, noise and distraction. Complete old projects and prepare for what’s next. Rest and recharge.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets satisfying results. It could get messy. Push to advance a shared cause and worry about cleanup later. An exciting opportunity beckons.
Notable birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 94. Actor-director Robert Redford is 85. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 79. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 78. R&B singer Sarah Dash (LaBelle) is 76. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 71. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 69. Actor Denis Leary is 64. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 63. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 60. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 60. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 59. Actor Adam Storke is 59. Actor Craig Bierko is 57. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 53. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 52. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. Actor Christian Slater is 52. Actor Edward Norton is 52. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 51. Actor Kaitlin Olson is 46. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 45. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 42.