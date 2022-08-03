Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 3

Today’s Birthday (08/03/22). Grow and develop like a weed this year. Notch consistent successes with dedicated collaborative efforts. Love takes a twist this summer, before autumn fun and romance blossom. Team rosters may shift this winter, before springtime launches your career to new levels. Explore, investigate and study.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo, physical work gets results. Discover efficient tricks. Balance physical health, fitness and labor. Practice your routines.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Express what's in your heart. With Mercury in Virgo for three weeks, it’s easier to put feelings into words. Make bold declarations. Share love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Put your love into your home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Decorate, beautify and add ambiance. Music and lighting work wonders.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in Virgo. Creative communications thrive and flower for the next three weeks. Talk about subjects near to your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication gets profitable, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Put your heart into your work and cash flows in. Network, wheel and deal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities arise in conversation. Creativity flowers into brilliant ideas and connections, with Mercury in your sign for three weeks. Use your powerful voice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Introspection, writing and organization projects thrive, with Mercury in Virgo. Take time for familiar rituals. Enjoy meditation, spiritual and philosophical ideas. Savor peaceful settings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your team grows stronger, with Mercury in Virgo. Friends help you advance during this three-week phase. Deepen coordination, connection and communication to win.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your career over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Advance with creativity and communication. Discover opportunities in conversation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Can you mix business and pleasure? Make exploration, study or travel plans, with Mercury in Virgo. Expand territory for three weeks. Enjoy long distance connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Financial discussions, inquiries and requests can get fruitful. Sales and marketing grow, with Mercury in Virgo for three weeks. Make valuable connections. Network and collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Partnership flowers over three weeks, with Mercury in Virgo. Compromise and negotiate for mutually beneficial solutions. Collaborate with someone you love. Discuss the possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy is 97. Singer Tony Bennett is 96. Actor Martin Sheen is 82. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth is 82. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 81. Singer Beverly Lee (The Shirelles) is 81. Movie director John Landis is 72. Actor JoMarie Payton is 72. Actor Jay North (TV: “Dennis the Menace”) is 71. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Marcel Dionne is 71. Actor Philip Casnoff is 68. Actor John C. McGinley is 63. Rock singer-musician Lee Rocker (The Stray Cats) is 61. Actor Lisa Ann Walter is 61. Rock singer James Hetfield (Metallica) is 59. Rock singer-musician Ed Roland (Collective Soul) is 59. Actor Isaiah Washington is 59. Country musician Dean Sams (Lonestar) is 56. Rock musician Stephen Carpenter (Deftones) is 52. Hip-hop artist Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa) is 51. Actor Brigid Brannagh is 50. Actor Michael Ealy is 49. Country musician Jimmy De Martini (Zac Brown Band) is 46. NFL quarterback Tom Brady is 45. Actor Evangeline Lilly is 43. Actor Mamie Gummer is 39. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte is 38. Country singer Whitney Duncan is 38. Actor Jon Foster is 38. Actor Georgina Haig is 37. Pop-rock musician Brent Kutzle (OneRepublic) is 37. Rapper Shelley FKA DRAM is 34.