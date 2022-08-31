Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Today’s Birthday (08/31/22). Partnership increases the harvest this year. Healthy routines grow physical strength, endurance and energy. Domestic upgrades could cause summer disruption, for special autumn family fun. Winter career deviations reorient you toward springtime explorations that open wonderful doors. Strategize and coordinate for shared financial prosperity.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to grow shared resources. Conserve the fruits of your labor. Ensure that family needs are met. Manage financial paperwork, transactions, applications and documents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate and bargain to find a mutual win. Collaborate to get farther. Strategize and coordinate efforts for ease and efficiency. Entertain romantic possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Work, labor or physical demands pick up. Maintain a steady rhythm for lasting endurance. Eat well and take frequent small breaks. You’ve got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Relax and have fun. Focus on activities and work that you love. You’re developing a new perspective, through another’s eyes. Harmonize with someone lovely.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic arts provide satisfying results. Manage chores and home improvements. Give new life to an old object. Prepare delicious family meals and treats.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication gets through where action falls flat. Edit and cut for clarity. A picture is worth a thousand words. Share a delicious possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative possibilities develop. Compute expenses. Prepare bids and estimates. Monitor budgets carefully and adjust for actual numbers. Rake in a bonus. Discover hidden savings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Consider your personal purpose or vision. Update and adjust for current conditions. Determination and passion fuel your commitment. Advance support for what you love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet enough to hear your heart. Listen for what you really want. Adjust plans to suit. Savor traditions, ceremony and ritual. Imagine perfection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends, allies and teammates. Attend meetings and parties. Social life benefits your career. Laughter strengthens your heart. Share resources and encouragement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tackle a professional test or challenge. You can solve a puzzle. Patiently untangle the clues. Someone important is paying attention. Provide excellent services.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — An adventure reveals rare treasure. Embark on a quest for knowledge. Investigate the background and source material. Study the masters. Practice and grow.

Notable birthdays: Rock musician Jerry Allison (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 83. Actor Jack Thompson is 82. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is 77. Singer Van Morrison is 77. Rock musician Rudolf Schenker (The Scorpions) is 74. Actor Richard Gere is 73. Actor Stephen Henderson is 73. Olympic gold medal track and field athlete Edwin Moses is 67. Rock singer Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) is 65. Rock musician Gina Schock (The Go-Go's) is 65. Singer Tony DeFranco (The DeFranco Family) is 63. R&B musician Larry Waddell (Mint Condition) is 59. Actor Jaime P. Gomez is 57. Rock musician Jeff Russo (Tonic) is 53. Singer-composer Deborah Gibson is 52. Actor Zack Ward is 52. Golfer Padraig Harrington is 51. Actor Chris Tucker is 50. Actor Sara Ramirez is 47. R&B singer Tamara (Trina & Tamara) is 45.