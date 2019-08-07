Today’s Birthday (08/07/19). Family, romance and fun highlight your year. Build strength and endurance through regular fitness routines. Resolve a health challenge this summer for a winter physical flowering, followed by restful reflection. Your heart turns another direction next summer. Discover love and hidden passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A financial obstacle or barrier confronts a shared venture. Harmony could require effort. Choose what’s best for family. You can find what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Slow down, and release energy through physical exercise. Take a walk outside together. You can see what’s blocking the path.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow down with physical maneuvers to avoid accidents. Avoid distractions, and focus on one practice after another. Prioritize basics to balance work and health.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make romantic plans. Don’t implement them before you’re ready. Time your actions carefully. Plot your course, and schedule necessary steps. Dream about love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to the emotional undercurrent at home. Don’t stir up jealousies. Find a compromise together. You can get what you need. Imagine a perfect outcome.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Use finesse rather than force. Either know what you’re talking about or keep quiet.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative work pays well. It’s easy to overspend. Keep things simple and within the budget. Decrease clutter. Use stuff you already have. Conserve resources.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re looking good. Don’t push things too far, too fast. Good things are worth waiting for. Teach a lesson about waiting. You’re gaining influence and stature.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your past work speaks well for you. Restraint serves you well. You won’t have to defer gratification forever. Make plans, and obtain practical advice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support with friends. Position yourself for change. Grasp the practical implications. Rely on another’s expertise. Leave nothing to chance. Ride a wave.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Hold your temper, and maintain the advantage. Old assumptions get challenged. Stick to basic priorities, one at a time. Your professional status is rising.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get farther than expected along your journey. Show your appreciation for someone who helped you. Review plans, and check reservations. Soothe sore muscles.
Thought for Today: “There are a lot of people who think our job is to reassure the public every night that their home, their community and their nation is safe. I don’t subscribe to that at all. I subscribe to leaving people with essentially — sorry it’s a cliche — a rough draft of history. Some days it’s reassuring, some days it’s absolutely destructive.” — Peter Jennings (1938-2005).
Notable birthdays: Magician, author and lecturer James Randi is 91. Former MLB pitcher Don Larsen is 90. Humorist Garrison Keillor is 77. Singer B.J. Thomas is 77. Singer Lana Cantrell is 76. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 75. Actor John Glover is 75. Actor David Rasche is 75. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 69. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 69. Actress Caroline Aaron is 67. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 67. Actor Wayne Knight is 64. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 61. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 61. Actor David Duchovny is 59. Country musician Michael Mahler (Wild Horses) is 58. Actress Delane Matthews is 58. Actor Harold Perrineau is 56. Jazz musician Marcus Roberts is 56. Country singer Raul Malo is 54. Actor David Mann is 53. Actress Charlotte Lewis is 52. Actress Sydney Penny is 48. Actor Greg Serano is 47. Actor Michael Shannon is 45. Actress Charlize Theron is 44. Rock musician Barry Kerch (Shinedown) is 43. Actor Eric Johnson is 40. Actor Randy Wayne is 38. Actor-writer Brit Marling is 37. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 32. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 28. Actor Liam James is 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.