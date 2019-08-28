Today’s Birthday (08/28/19). Your home and family grow and blossom this year. Strengthen relationships with dedicated, regular time for fun together. Romance flowers this winter, before a change with friends grabs attention. Next summer’s renovation or relocation supports a group celebration. Nurture love for long-term gain.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take a philosophical view, especially with family and romance. Things may not go as planned. Wait for developments. Optimism grows your heart stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Intuition and good fortune help you navigate domestic changes. Consider all options and possibilities. Connect people for mutual support. You can get what’s needed.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Despite traffic delays, communications can get the word out. Don’t get distracted by a heckler. Disagree respectfully. Friends help you make an important connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Prepare estimates, budgets and invoices. Keep generating positive cash flow. Look for hidden opportunities in the news. Luck follows quick, committed action.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You may feel especially sensitive to changes. Pamper yourself with extra rest, good food and hot water. Enjoy trees and nature. Recharge your energy.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Notice your dreams, aspirations and ambitions. Does it match your current situation? Choose your direction. You can make things happen. Wait and consider.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revamp your team strategy. Discuss possible improvements and solutions. Note any determinations, and post them where they can be found. Help others understand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge is worth pursuing. You may need to alter personal plans to take advantage. Draw upon hidden resources. Feed your helpers.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reach out for a long-distance connection. Adapt to surprises and delays on the road. Keep expenses and hassle at a minimum. Take regular planning breaks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Resolve money matters with your partner. Get terms and agreements in writing. Listen more and talk less. Make sure you’re both on the same page.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner to prioritize tasks, steps and milestones for what you want to accomplish. Take advantage of high energy. Coordinate your collaboration.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Put your heart and energy into your work. Balance through exercise, nature and meditation. Steady practices lead to growing strength and powerful performances.
Thought for Today: “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference.” — Elie Wiesel, Romanian-born journalist-author.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 84. Actress Marla Adams is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins is 79. Former Defense Secretary William S. Cohen is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Former MLB manager and player Lou Piniella is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond (The Osmonds) is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61. Actor John Allen Nelson is 60. Actress Emma Samms is 59. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Movie director David Fincher is 57. Actress Amanda Tapping is 54. Country singer Shania Twain is 54. Actor Billy Boyd is 51. Actor Jack Black is 50. Actor Jason Priestley is 50. Actor Daniel Goddard (TV: “The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans is 48. Actor J. August Richards is 46. Rock singer-musician Max Collins (Eve 6) is 41. Actress Carly Pope is 39. Country singer Jake Owen is 38. Country singer LeAnn Rimes is 37. Actress Kelly Thiebaud is 37. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 36. Actress Sarah Roemer is 35. Actor Armie Hammer is 33. Rock singer Florence Welch (Florence and the Machine) is 33. Actress Shalita Grant is 31. Country-pop singer Cassadee Pope (TV: “The Voice”) is 30. Actress Katie Findlay is 29. Actor/singer Samuel Larsen is 28. Actor Kyle Massey is 28. Actress Quvenzhane Wallis is 16. Reality TV star Alana Thompson, AKA “Honey Boo Boo,” is 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.