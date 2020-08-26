Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, August 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/20). This year favors romance, beauty and fun. Grow passion projects with steady practice and play. Collaborate to get farther. Summer community wins inspire you to make a romantic resolution. Navigate a professional challenge this winter, before home renovations nurture family comfort. Love is your magic potion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Plan an educational escapade. Stick to practical options and destinations. Travel routes could have blockages or delays. Avoid expensive or risky ideas.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t go along with plans if you don’t agree. Stand for your own interests, respectfully. Coordinate a stable budget with a backup to minimize risks.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Discuss bad news with your partner. Don’t argue over spilled milk. Support each other through a disappointment or change. Negotiate to refine plans.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Misinformation, delays and uncertainties affect your health and work plans. Study the latest news. Avoid hidden dangers. Rest and recharge. Maintain physical practices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Let go of a romantic preconception. Fantasies dissolve upon inspection. Breakdowns could cause delays. Stick with simple fun in familiar surroundings. Prioritize family.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family take priority. Postpone buying stuff you don’t need. Fantasies don’t match real life. Nurture each other and relax. Cook up something interesting.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay connected. Communication and transportation breakdowns delay or confuse. Monitor your accounts to coordinate the message. Sift data for facts. Share your observations.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Don’t throw your money around. Aim for stability despite volatile conditions. Revelations alter the status quo. Prioritize practical expenses. Monitor the news. Maintain momentum.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid a personal conflict of interests. Wait for developments before issuing public statements. Don’t believe everything you hear. You don’t have the full story.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Avoid risky propositions and anticipate breakdowns. Lay low to keep things simple. Privacy soothes and restores your energy. Review plans to conserve resources.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Community revelations shift the game. Stick to stable options. Inspire by example, despite uncertainty or doubt. Wait for better conditions to advance a shared goal.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge has your attention. Don’t rely upon vague promises or ephemeral fantasies. Stick to reliable clients, markets and techniques, adapted for new circumstances.
Today’s Birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 80. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Valerie Simpson is 75. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 71. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 69. Actor Brett Cullen is 64. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 61. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 60. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 59. Actor Chris Burke is 55. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 54. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 54. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 54. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Melissa McCarthy is 50. Latin pop singer Thalia is 49. Actor Meredith Eaton is 46. Rock singer-musician Tyler Connolly (Theory of a Deadman) is 45. Actor Mike Colter is 44. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 40. Actor Chris Pine is 40. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 38. Actor Johnny Ray Gill is 36. Country singer Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line) is 35. Rhythm-and-blues singer Cassie (AKA Cassie Ventura) is 34. Actor Evan Ross is 32. Actor Danielle Savre is 32. Actor Dylan O’Brien is 29. Actor Keke Palmer is 27.
