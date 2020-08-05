Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, August 5

Today’s Birthday (08/05/20). Grow healthier, stronger and more fit this year. Disciplined routines generate satisfying results. Navigate professional challenges. Summer vision and inspiration motivates implementation of a healthy change. Social changes next winter lead to a sweet family and romance phase. Energize mind, body and spirit with outdoor action.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. Traveling isn’t as easy now. Keep old commitments and complete projects to open space for something fun. Enjoy creative dreaming and plotting.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration and teamwork get the job done. Connect with family and friends to advance shared goals. Brilliant ideas arise in conversation. Expand territory together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional project advances through communication. Networking provides solutions and resources. Follow an elder’s advice. You can get what’s needed to make things happen.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Research something you’ve been dreaming about. Pursue a curiosity. Learn new views on old stories. History, ancestry and scientific exploration reveal secrets. Invent new possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Crazy income possibilities could grow with attention. Share your ideas with partners and allies. Network and connect for shared gain. Avoid overspending by budgeting carefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your partner. Dreams that seemed impossible may reveal new access. Take notes and make plans. Share the load and the prize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Exercise energizes. Maintain healthy rituals despite schedule changes or distraction. Connect with your team or community for the latest. Set realistic goals and keep moving.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and focus on something fun. Avoid expense or risk and take it easy. Enjoy shared attractions with someone special. Discuss dreams and aspirations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Apply creativity and artistry to comforting domestic projects. Bake something delicious or reorganize a room. Clean messes. Advance realization of a dream for family gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Discover an opportunity with long-term growth potential. Take the high road. Collaborate to make things happen. Build a persuasive case and share.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Spend wisely. Conservation is the easiest way to grow resources. Connect with partners and allies for profitable collaborations. Someone’s watching. You’re gaining respect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. A personal dream is within reach. Make changes for the better. Ask for what you want. Action gets results.
Notable birthdays: College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 80. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 80. Actor Loni Anderson is 75. Actor Erika Slezak is 74. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 73. Actor Holly Palance is 70. Pop singer Samantha Sang is 69. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 65. Actor-singer Maureen McCormick is 64. Rock musician Pat Smear is 61. Author David Baldacci is 60. Actor Tawney Kitaen is 59. Actor Janet McTeer is 59. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 58. Actor Mark Strong is 57. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 54. Actor Jonathan Silverman is 54. Country singer Terri Clark is 52. Actor Stephanie Szostak is 49. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 52. Rock musician Eicca Toppinen (Apocalyptica) is 45. Actor Jesse Williams is 40. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 34. Actor Meegan Warner (TV: “TURN: Washington’s Spies”) is 29. Actor/singer Olivia Holt is 23. Actor Albert Tsai is 16. Actor Devin Trey Campbell is 12.
