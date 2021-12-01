Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Today’s Birthday (12/01/21). Communication is your golden key this year. Unlock doors through networking, coordination and connecting with others. Personal breakthroughs this winter inspire flowering health, energy and vitality next spring. Summer transitions require contemplation, motivating a dreamy, imaginative and inspired autumn. Develop creative possibilities in conversation.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Fantasies clarify, becoming tangible and achievable. With Neptune stationing direct, you can see the way forward. Dreams spark insight and motivation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reconnect with a partner. Group projects gain forward momentum, with Pisces Neptune direct. Strange powers of attraction are at work. Enjoy socializing. Invent possibilities together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to rise professionally now that Neptune is direct. Career decisions gel and you can advance. Opportunities that seemed illusive come into focus.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Barriers to travel are dissolving, with Neptune stationing direct today. Adventures beckon, and the road to take becomes clear. Discover the missing puzzle pieces.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Financial confusion or vagueness solidifies into a working budget now that Neptune is direct. It’s easier to save money. Firm up the numbers. Sign contracts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss possibilities. Work together for shared dreams. Partnerships strengthen and solidify, with Pisces Neptune direct. Collaborative ideas that seemed illusive come together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Work can get lucrative. It’s easier to tell fact from fantasy, with Neptune direct. Streamline practices. A barrier around health and well-being dissolves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re attractive, and attracted. Romantic fantasies become more achievable, with Neptune direct. Express your heart, passions and dreams. Creativity comes naturally. Sing with your muse.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make plans for upgrades. Conditions at home are improving. Your household beauty and comfort levels increase, with Neptune direct. Make your place even more dreamy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Things start making sense. With Neptune direct, abstract subjects seem simpler. It’s easier to see hidden machinery. Communications gain clarity, impact and effectiveness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A nebulous source of income actually materializes. Now that Neptune is direct, it’s easier to collect on promises and increase your financial strength.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Adventures are possible. A fantasy approaches reality. Personal goals clarify, with Neptune stationing direct in your sign. What seemed impossible becomes a vision to realize.

Notable birthdays: World Golf Hall of Famer Lee Trevino is 82. Singer Dianne Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 82. Television producer David Salzman is 78. Rock singer-musician Eric Bloom (Blue Oyster Cult) is 77. Rock musician John Densmore (The Doors) is 77. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 76. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 75. Former child actor Keith Thibodeaux (TV: “I Love Lucy”) is 71. Actor Treat Williams is 70. Country singer Kim Richey is 65. Actor Charlene Tilton is 63. Actor-model Carol Alt is 61. Actor Jeremy Northam is 60. Actor Katherine LaNasa is 55. Producer-director Andrew Adamson is 55. Actor Nestor Carbonell is 54. Actor Golden Brooks is 51.

