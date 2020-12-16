Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 16

Today’s Birthday (12/16/20). Your next year could prove especially lucrative. Dedication and discipline pay with interest. The next six months illuminate and inspire you. After resolving a personal challenge next summer, a romantic partnership grows to new sweetness. Savor personal triumphs next winter. Collect a cash flow surge.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Rise together to break free of the status quo. Fight for democracy and bold social ideals. Saturn enters Aquarius for several years of deep-seated change and innovation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Innovation sparks, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Invent and discover new professional ideas. Reorder structures and institutions. Expect industrial change and technological breakthroughs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory over a long phase, with Saturn in Aquarius. Savor intellectual exploration. Generate accomplishments in publishing and education. Embrace nonconformity and idealistic possibilities.