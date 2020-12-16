Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 16

Today’s Birthday (12/16/20). Your next year could prove especially lucrative. Dedication and discipline pay with interest. The next six months illuminate and inspire you. After resolving a personal challenge next summer, a romantic partnership grows to new sweetness. Savor personal triumphs next winter. Collect a cash flow surge.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Rise together to break free of the status quo. Fight for democracy and bold social ideals. Saturn enters Aquarius for several years of deep-seated change and innovation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Innovation sparks, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several years. Invent and discover new professional ideas. Reorder structures and institutions. Expect industrial change and technological breakthroughs.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory over a long phase, with Saturn in Aquarius. Savor intellectual exploration. Generate accomplishments in publishing and education. Embrace nonconformity and idealistic possibilities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Align financial collaborations to an inspiring mission to advance, with Saturn in Aquarius. Begin several years of fulfilling idealistic goals. Your team moves mountains when motivated.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reinvent your collaboration, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Reconnect and deepen your partnership. Face realities. Link arms for shared goals, ideals and commitments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Exercise supports mind, body and spirit. Face physical challenges over several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Steadily practice healthy routines as you adapt to changes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Hunger for truth, justice and freedom inspires your participation over the next several years, with Saturn in Aquarius. Create and express. Fight to protect what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home nurtures and recharges you. Reinforce or rebuild domestic structures and support systems, with Saturn in Aquarius until 2023. Savor family traditions. Relocate or renovate.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expect communication breakthroughs. Study abstract intellectual and scientific ideas, with Saturn in Aquarius for several years. Write your masterpiece. Share discoveries far and wide.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize financial stability, with Saturn entering Aquarius until 2023. Conserve resources. Discipline pays in gold. Embrace new technologies and paradigm shifts. Lucrative opportunities accompany change.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Stand for justice, freedom and integrity, with Saturn in your sign for several years. Self-discipline and self-care pay. Hold yourself to your highest ideals to thrive.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Learn from the past, with Saturn entering Aquarius for several reflective, thoughtful years. Adapt to changes. Regroup, process and heal privately. Realize dreams or release them.
Notable birthdays: Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center, Morris Dees is 84. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 83. Actor Liv Ullmann is 82. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 79. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 75. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 74. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 71. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 69.
Actor Xander Berkeley is 65. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 61. Actor Sam Robards is 59. Actor Jon Tenney is 59. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 57. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 57. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 55. Actor Miranda Otto is 53. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Michael McCary is 49. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 45. Actor Krysten Ritter is 39. Actor Zoe Jarman is 38. Country musician Chris Scruggs is 38. Actor Theo James is 36. Actor Amanda Setton is 35. Rock musician Dave Rublin (American Authors) is 34. Actor Hallee Hirsh is 33. Actor Anna Popplewell is 32. Actor Stephan James is 27.
