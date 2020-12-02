Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 2

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get productive in private. Finish old projects. Sort, file and organize. Plot your next moves. Keep things simple and frugal. Watch for hidden opportunities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about dreams, wishes and goals. Friends are a big help. Share the load. Toss the ball to a teammate. Discover an unexpected advantage.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is attracting the attention of someone important. Call fears by name and they diminish. Set realistic goals. Make a wonderful connection.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. Technology makes things easier. Dig into a mystery and discover its secrets. Get lost in an investigation. Keep your objective in mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Review accounts and balance budgets. A lack of funds would threaten your plans. Fix something before it breaks. Prioritize practicalities. Invest in work you love.