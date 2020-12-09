Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 9

Today’s Birthday (12/09/20). Benefit from rising cash flow this year. Strengthen structures for growth. Create dreamy domestic results. Overcome an obstacle this winter with your partner, before personal victory delights. Abandoning worn-out attitudes or habits next summer leads a romantic partnership to flower. Conserve resources and build reserves.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Work out priorities with your partner. Final decisions may elude you. Consider all options. Put fantasies on hold for a while. Favor substance over symbolism.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical physical routines and practices. Prioritize health. An illusion could get shattered. Work takes precedence, and yours is in demand. Increase your technical expertise.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax and enjoy the game. Keep a low profile. Jokes have double meanings. Romantic fantasies dissipate. Work could interfere with fun. Make a creative connection.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Discuss domestic upgrades with family. Research and plan. Travel is still awkward. Don’t fund a fantasy. It may take a mess to realize a dream.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Verify facts that don’t fit. Postpone financial discussions. Make practical promises and schedule carefully. Avoid gossip. Wishful thinking doesn’t pan out. Work interferes with daydreaming.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Inhibit financial speculation. Hold onto your money. It’s not a good time to shop. Carefully consider any proposed expenditures. Abandon an expensive fantasy. Prioritize basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Run a reality check. Abandon the idea of doing everything yourself. Don’t fall for a trick. Mask your gullibility. Follow practical advice. Organize and plan.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Imagine creative results. Fantasies evaporate. Consider long-term consequences. Work could interfere with travel. Add practical modifications. Proceed with caution. Lay low and make plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Social controversies and jealousies abound. Don’t follow a fool. Disregard a ridiculous suggestion. Tell friends you’ll see them later. Keep your promises and bargains.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — A professional challenge has your attention. Reinforce basic foundations. Avoid travel and distractions. Proceed with caution. Stay cool and work through potential solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Explore your local surroundings. It’s not a good time to travel. Enjoy a walk outside. Focus on practical research. Discover hidden treasure in your backyard.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay frugal and avoid impulsive spending. Research a potential purchase for best quality and value. Consider multiple options before choosing. Compromise with your partner.
Notable birthdays: Actor Dame Judi Dench is 86. Actor Beau Bridges is 79. Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is 78. Actor Michael Nouri is 75. Former Sen. Thomas Daschle, D-S.D., is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite is 71. Singer Joan Armatrading is 70. Actor Michael Dorn is 68. Actor John Malkovich is 67. Country singer Sylvia is 64. Singer Donny Osmond is 63. Rock musician Nick Seymour (Crowded House) is 62. Comedian Mario Cantone is 61. Actor David Anthony Higgins is 59. Actor Joe Lando is 59. Actor Felicity Huffman is 58. Empress Masako of Japan is 57. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is 54. Rock singer-musician Thomas Flowers (Oleander) is 53. Rock musician Brian Bell (Weezer) is 52. Rock singer-musician Jakob Dylan (Wallflowers) is 51. TV personality-businessperson Lori Greiner (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 51. Actor Allison Smith is 51. Songwriter and former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 50. Country singer David Kersh is 50. Actor Reiko Aylesworth is 48. Rock musician Tre Cool (Green Day) is 48. Rapper Canibus is 46. Actor Kevin Daniels is 44. Actor-writer-director Mark Duplass is 44. Rock singer Imogen Heap is 43. Actor Jesse Metcalfe is 42. Actor Simon Helberg is 40. Actor Jolene Purdy is 37. Actor Joshua Sasse is 33. Actor Ashleigh Brewer is 30. Olympic gold and silver medal gymnast McKayla Maroney is 25.
