Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 4

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Capture a dream. Saving money counts the same as making it. Your past work speaks well for you. Don’t spend frivolously, although it pays to advertise.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue a personal ambition. Listen to someone who loves you. Accept divine inspiration. All is not as it appears. You can overcome old fears.

Thought for Today: “People who have what they want are fond of telling people who haven’t what they want that they really don’t want it.” — Ogden Nash, American humorist and poet (1902-1972).

Notable birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 86. Pop singer Freddy Cannon is 83. Actor-producer Max Baer Jr. is 82. Actress Gemma Jones is 77. Rock musician Bob Mosley (Moby Grape) is 77. Singer-musician Chris Hillman is 75. Musician Terry Woods (The Pogues) is 72. Rock singer Southside Johnny Lyon is 71. Actor Jeff Bridges is 70. Rock musician Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd; the Rossington Collins Band) is 68. Actress Patricia Wettig is 68. Actor Tony Todd is 65. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 64. Country musician Brian Prout (Diamond Rio) is 64.

Rock musician Bob Griffin (formerly with The BoDeans) is 60. Rock singer Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge) is 57. Actress Marisa Tomei is 55. Actress Chelsea Noble is 55. Actor-comedian Fred Armisen is 53. Rapper Jay-Z is 50. Actor Kevin Sussman is 49. Actress-model Tyra Banks is 46. Country singer Lila McCann is 38. Actress Lindsay Felton is 35. Actor Orlando Brown is 32. Actress Scarlett Estevez (TV: “Lucifer”) is 12.

