Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Dec. 25

Today’s Birthday (12/25/19). Imagine perfection and make plans this year. Steady action lays the foundation for personal expansion. Glorious winter bounty could cause friction with a partner ... change direction. Adapt plans next summer, as your partnership gets especially sweet. Pursue a personal passion and discover deeper connection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Long-term benefits are available.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach for a long-distance connection.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Long-term partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing. Begin a new chapter together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This Scorpio New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this Capricorn New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Reach out for a powerful connection. Creativity provides long-term gain. Share gratitude and appreciation.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Creativity with sales and marketing flourishes under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the Capricorn New Moon.
Thought for Today: “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” — Andy Rooney, CBS News commentator (1919-2011).
Notable birthdays: Author Anne Roiphe is 84. Actress Hanna Schygulla is 76. Rhythm-and-blues singer John Edwards (The Spinners) is 75. Actor Gary Sandy is 74. Singer Jimmy Buffett is 73. Pro and College Football Hall-of-Famer Larry Csonka is 73. Country singer Barbara Mandrell is 71. Actress Sissy Spacek is 70. Blues singer/guitarist Joe Louis Walker is 70. Former White House adviser Karl Rove is 69. Actress CCH Pounder is 67. Singer Annie Lennox is 65. Reggae singer-musician Robin Campbell (UB40) is 65. Country singer Steve Wariner is 65. Singer Shane MacGowan (The Pogues, The Popes) is 62. Baseball Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson is 61. The former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Christina Romer, is 61. Actress Klea Scott is 51. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is 48. Rock musician Noel Hogan (The Cranberries) is 48. Singer Dido is 48. Rock singer Mac Powell (Third Day) is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ryan Shaw is 39. Country singer Alecia Elliott is 37. Pop singers Jess and Lisa Origliasso (The Veronicas) are 35. Actress Perdita Weeks is 34. Rock singer-musician Lukas Nelson (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 31.