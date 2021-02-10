Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 10

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects to clear space for new. Consider your vision for what you want. Meditate on desired outcomes. Private contemplation can get productive.

Notable birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 94. Actor Robert Wagner is 91. Rock musician Don Wilson (The Ventures) is 88. Singer Roberta Flack is 84. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 74. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 71. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 70. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 66. Actor Kathleen Beller is 65. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61. Movie director Alexander Payne is 60. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 60. Actor Laura Dern is 54. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 54. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49. Actor Jason Olive is 49. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 47. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 43. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 43. Actor Uzo Aduba is 40. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 40. Actor Max Brown is 40. Actor Barry Sloane is 40. Rock singer Eric Dill is 39. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 31. Actor Emma Roberts is 30. Actor Makenzie Vega is 27. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 24. Actor Yara Shahidi is 21.