Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 10

Today’s Birthday (02/10/21). Launch into expansion mode this year. Match luck with discipline for personal growth. Grab a lucrative opportunity. Navigate springtime social challenges, before summer love embraces. Home relocation or renovation next winter sets the scene for celebration with friends and family. Ride a shooting star.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your community and strengthen networks. An unexpected situation resolves easily with help from friends. Collaboration produces satisfying results. Have fun together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your career is on the rise. Put your heart into your work and it flourishes. Slow to consider the best approach with a challenge.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adjust your educational course around an unscheduled change. Don’t react blindly. Consider consequences of different pathways. You can see the best road.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative ventures pick up steam. Support your partner and team to prioritize practicalities. Keep accurate records. File documents, send invoices and stay in communication.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Somebody finds your creativity and cleverness attractive. Together you can figure out a way around an obstacle. Listen and learn. Adapt naturally. Share perspectives.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to basics regarding your health and work. Maintain practices and routines. You’re building strength and energy. Natural beauty inspires you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself and family with fun and loving connections. You’re adapting to changes. Relax and decompress. Find romance in unexpected places. Tap into passion.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family demand more attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Clear clutter to free space for new projects. Give away extra stuff. Nurture seedlings.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Practice creative arts. Muses enchant you. Capture a sense of their song. Express your version. Attention to detail raises the level of your game.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially persuasive, and this can benefit your bottom line. Negotiate, bargain and market your wares. Get terms in writing. Communication gets lucrative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Follow a personal vision. Advance a cause that pulls your heartstrings. Contributing to others satisfies at a deeper level. Pursue a passionate possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects to clear space for new. Consider your vision for what you want. Meditate on desired outcomes. Private contemplation can get productive.
Notable birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 94. Actor Robert Wagner is 91. Rock musician Don Wilson (The Ventures) is 88. Singer Roberta Flack is 84. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 74. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 71. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 70. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 66. Actor Kathleen Beller is 65. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 61. Movie director Alexander Payne is 60. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 60. Actor Laura Dern is 54. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 54. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 49. Actor Jason Olive is 49. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 47. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell is 43. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 43. Actor Uzo Aduba is 40. Actor Stephanie Beatriz is 40. Actor Max Brown is 40. Actor Barry Sloane is 40. Rock singer Eric Dill is 39. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 31. Actor Emma Roberts is 30. Actor Makenzie Vega is 27. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 24. Actor Yara Shahidi is 21.