Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 16

Today’s Birthday (02/16/22). Realize personal dreams this year. Dedication and preparation lead to high performance. Connect with friends for winter fun before home and family flower over springtime. Summer career transitions or adaptations redirect for a professional rise in status next autumn. Dance to your own music.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. The Leo Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation after the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write and share.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions. Harvest an unexpended windfall. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. The Leo Full Moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes over two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional change under this Full Leo Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to benefit family finances after tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Adjust to changes. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for new solutions. Love strengthens foundations.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase. Adapt practices for new conditions illuminated by this Full Moon. Nurture yourself. Increase strength and vitality.

Notable birthdays: Jazz/pop singer-actor Peggy King is 92. Actor William Katt is 71. Actor LeVar Burton is 65. Actor-rapper Ice-T is 64. Actor Lisa Loring is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe is 63. Rock musician Andy Taylor is 61. Rock musician Dave Lombardo (Slayer) is 57. Actor Sarah Clarke is 51. Olympic gold medal runner Cathy Freeman is 49. Actor Mahershala Ali is 48. Electronic dance music artist Bassnectar is 44. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 40. Actor Chloe Wepper is 36. Pop-rock singer Ryan Follese (Hot Chelle Rae) is 35. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., is 35. Rock musician Danielle Haim is 33. Actor Elizabeth Olsen is 33.

