Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 17

Today’s Birthday (02/17/21). Follow personal passions this year. Consistent, disciplined actions reap outsized reward. Create a new long-term plan. Resolve a challenge with friends this spring, before new summer love enchants you. Supporting family through domestic transitions leads to a sparkling winter of social connection. You’re a star.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Monitor budgets and cash flow with changes. The best-laid plans can go awry. Follow rules carefully. Ignore distractions or gossip. Stay flexible. Maintain backups.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay cool, confident and collected. Slow for sharp corners to avoid breakage. Monitor conditions carefully. Avoid impulsive moves that could set off a chain reaction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Take a refreshing pause to check your course. Unexpected events require a different response. Adjust and adapt plans. Wait for developments as you prepare.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together. Support friends around a challenge. Stay sensitive to shifting social conditions. Sometimes inaction is the best move. Connect and coordinate your team response.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test. Research options, benefits and costs. Strengthen infrastructures and connections. Call in expert support when needed. Determination and persistence win.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pursue educational goals and prizes. Study current events. Discuss the changes you’re witnessing in real-time. Monitor conditions closely. Patience pays. Take it easy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize practical strategies together. Determine what’s needed and how to get it. Double-check the numbers to avoid errors. Slow down to finish faster.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt with your partner. Support each other around an unplanned situation. Stifle rebellious tendencies and help out. Consider consequences to avoid later regrets.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Listen and observe conditions. Slow to avoid accidents and pitfalls. Don’t push if it doesn’t feel right. Guard your health, safety and energy. Relax.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep standing for love. In pursuit of beauty, art and creative inspiration, you may notice everywhere it’s missing. You don’t have the full picture. Patiently persist.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Stick close to home. Slow to consider a domestic challenge. Listen to family for multiple perspectives. Adapt for changing circumstances. Discover unexpected treasure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Breaking news requires adaptation. The impact surprises. Express your response in clear terms. There’s a disruption to the status quo. Find hidden opportunities.
Notable birthdays: Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 87. Actor Christina Pickles is 86. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 85. Actor Brenda Fricker is 76. Actor Becky Ann Baker is 68. Actor Rene Russo is 67. Actor Richard Karn is 65. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 59. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 58. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 58. TV personality Rene Syler is 58. Movie director Michael Bay is 57. Singer Chante Moore is 54. Rock musician Timothy J. Mahoney (311) is 51. Actor Dominic Purcell is 51. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 51. Actor Denise Richards is 50. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 49. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 49. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 47. Country singer Bryan White is 47. Actor Kelly Carlson is 45. Actor Ashton Holmes is 43. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 42. Actor Jason Ritter is 41. TV personality Paris Hilton is 40. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 40. TV host Daphne Oz is 35. Actor Chord Overstreet is 32. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 30. Actor Meaghan Martin is 29. Actor Sasha Pieterse is 25.