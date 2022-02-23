Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 23

Today’s Birthday (02/23/22). Consider new possibilities this year. Realize dreams through steady backstage preparation. Professional prizes illuminate the winter, feeding your creative muses to harmonize this spring. Make a shift in your educational direction next summer, redirecting you for exciting autumn explorations. What do you truly want?

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Advance your exploration cautiously. Prioritize practicalities. Reinforce structural supports. Keep communication channels open. Direct attention toward a beloved subject. Research reveals unimagined treasure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration produces solid results. Invest in the dream you’re working on. Repay a favor. Accept contributions willingly. Together, you’re building something of lasting value.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Strategize with your partner to determine best options. Talk over different ideas. Take action for what you love, and dreams can come true.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication and preparation energize your work. Watch for hidden dangers. Pitfalls line the path. Learn from someone experienced. Step carefully and enjoy the scenery.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compassion eases your heart and inspires creativity. Perform acts of kindness. Talk with people you love. Express your dreams and desires. Make bold declarations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your imagination at home. Sort through treasures and possessions. Discover something cherished but forgotten. Domestic improvements made now can realize a dream.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share a message of love. Express a possibility that moves your heart. Invite participation and contribution. Connect and collaborate. Communication inspires meaningful action.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Quick action can increase your income. Don’t try to force anything. Slide around to the next opportunity. Let passion animate your efforts. Accept a gift.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Talk about potential changes. Lay plans and prepare. Realize a dream step by step. Dress for success. Rise a level.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider options. Don’t push your luck on risky business. Preparation and planning pay extra. Envision and plot steps to realize an inspiring dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get farther with help from friends. Unite behind an inspiring possibility. Teamwork gets satisfying results. Advance a shared dream with all your heart.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Invest in your career. Put in the preparation for professional success. Get a boost from the competition. Send out a scout. Learn new tricks.

Notable birthdays: Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff is 79. Author John Sandford is 78. Actor Patricia Richardson is 71. Former NFL player Ed “Too Tall” Jones is 71. Rock musician Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) is 70. Singer Howard Jones is 67. Rock musician Michael Wilton (Queensryche) is 60. Country singer Dusty Drake is 58. Actor Kristin Davis is 57. Former tennis player Helena Sukova is 57. Actor Marc Price is 54. TV personality/businessman Daymond John (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 53. Actor Niecy Nash is 52. Rock musician Jeff Beres (Sister Hazel) is 51. Country singer Steve Holy is 50. Rock musician Lasse Johansson (The Cardigans) is 49. Film and theater composer Robert Lopez is 47. Actor Kelly Macdonald is 46. Rapper Residente (Calle 13) is 44.

