Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 24

Today’s Birthday (02/24/21). You’re especially intuitive and creative this year. Disciplined practices and planning builds satisfying accomplishments. Follow a dream. Make a springtime career shift before home renovation or relocation this summer. Resolve a communication breakdown next winter for professional breakthroughs. Pursue spiritual and personal growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Despite the obvious challenges, a romantic opportunity has long-term potential. Energize a passionate cause. Invite participation. Have fun together. Jump on in; the water’s fine.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find long-term solutions for a domestic mess. Housekeeping and renovation projects satisfy. Make a change to your home scenery. Consider color and lighting.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — What you’re learning has long-term benefit. Keep an open mind. Connect with a larger conversation. Share discoveries. Make a convincing case. Push for what you love.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Hunt for hidden gold. Long-term goals seem surprisingly within reach. Find unexpected opportunities. Make deals, agreements and promises. Sign contracts. A push now pays off.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — In spite of personal doubt or worries, an unexpected opportunity offers you a straight shot to realize a long-term goal or dream. Push forward boldly.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Carve out private time to rebalance and weigh your options. Consider long-term dreams and visions. Prepare for what’s next. Strategize and reinforce structures.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden opportunities with short deadlines. You can make it with a push. Teamwork goes the distance. Aim for the moon. Pull together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle urgent priorities first. A professional opportunity could have long-term benefit. Discuss the possibilities with trusted advisors. Advance on a long-term goal.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Broaden your educational horizons. Discover something new from far away. Research expert views. Keep your objective in mind. Make promises and keep them.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared accounts. Clean messes. Build resources for long-term growth. Keep costs down through careful shopping. Replenish reserves. Pull together for common gain.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — At first glance, you might notice obstacles or barriers to partnership. Keep looking for common ground. Coordinate for shared gain. Strategize for long-term benefit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — There’s another rush job coming in. Negotiate, don’t demand. Gentle, steady pressure works better than force. Make promises, goals and commitments. Focus on performance.
Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 90. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 87. Singer Joanie Sommers is 80. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 79. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 79. Actor Barry Bostwick is 76. Actor Edward James Olmos is 74. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 74. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 71. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 70. Actor Helen Shaver is 70. News anchor Paula Zahn is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 65. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 63. Actor Mark Moses is 63. Actor Beth Broderick is 62. Actor Emilio Rivera is 60. Singer Michelle Shocked is 59. Movie director Todd Field is 57.
Actor Billy Zane is 55. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 47. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 46. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 44. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Wilson Bethel is 37. Actor Alexander Koch is 33. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Film: “Get Out”) is 32. Rapper-actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 30.