Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 24

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — In spite of personal doubt or worries, an unexpected opportunity offers you a straight shot to realize a long-term goal or dream. Push forward boldly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Carve out private time to rebalance and weigh your options. Consider long-term dreams and visions. Prepare for what’s next. Strategize and reinforce structures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover hidden opportunities with short deadlines. You can make it with a push. Teamwork goes the distance. Aim for the moon. Pull together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Handle urgent priorities first. A professional opportunity could have long-term benefit. Discuss the possibilities with trusted advisors. Advance on a long-term goal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Broaden your educational horizons. Discover something new from far away. Research expert views. Keep your objective in mind. Make promises and keep them.