Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Feb. 12

Today’s Birthday (02/12/20). Connect with friends to grow together this year. Contribute steady strategizing for long-term growth. Winter revisions support your team over a hurdle and into a performance surge. Winter offers new romantic directions, before a shared victory rewards you. All for one and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make sure that your partner is on board with your ideas before launching. Discover a structural problem. Take the time needed to work things out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Discover a stumbling block with your physical performance. Something you try doesn’t work. Nurture your health and fitness with careful nutrition and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Reaffirm commitments. Handle basic priorities and responsibilities. Avoid distraction or confusion. Keep your word, especially with the ones you love.