Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 27

Today’s Birthday (01/27/21). You’re growing stronger this year. Match your passion with consistent practice for valuable skills. New social interaction this winter develops team support for summer changes, leading to a beautiful, creative romantic collaboration. Share, connect and celebrate with your wider circle next winter. Savor your accomplishments.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Creative or romantic expression could seem restricted. Slow to manage an unexpected twist. Keep practicing your game. Communication leads to solutions. Connect and share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic dreams may not match the reality. You can see what’s missing. Come up with a plan to address a structural repair or upgrade.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A creative barrier redirects your attention. Monitor the situation for developments. Patiently communicate, especially with changes. Connect, coordinate and share the news.