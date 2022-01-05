Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 5

Today’s Birthday (01/05/22). Your income flows silver this year. Build financial strength with consistent contribution. Pursue an inspiring vision or dream this winter, before fun distractions like springtime love and romance develop. Navigate summer team changes before a social surge lights up next autumn. Tap lucrative opportunities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Settle somewhere cozy to review plans and priorities. Keep objectives in mind. Find agreement where least expected. Good news comes from afar.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends. You can get whatever you need. Consider all possibilities. Pool resources. Practice your teamwork. All for one and one for all.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work takes priority. Take charge for excellence. Tap into the part of the job that you love. Find the heart and pulse. You’re gaining respect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Explore the lesser-traveled roads. Listen to intuition. Follow your heart and study a subject of your fascination. Develop your skills. Learn by doing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on shared finances. Manage for stability and growth. Connect with your partner and pull together. Share the load for shared ease. Collaborate and coordinate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute your crazy ideas. Strategize with your partner for a dreamy possibility. Collaboration wins satisfying rewards. Romance sparks when least expected. Stay flexible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A physical dream or goal appears within reach. Take advantage of a lucky break. Practice makes perfect. Inspiration energizes your pace. Get your heart pumping.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to your heart. Art, music and beauty stir your spirit. Imagine romance and passion. Someone nearby attracts you magnetically. Fall in love again.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic arts. Start by cleaning. A coat of paint works wonders. Collaborate for family fun. Enjoy games or movies with popcorn and tea.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get creative. Dig into mysteries, questions and riddles. Untangle a puzzle. Write and express your views, dreams and visions. Discover hidden options. Connect.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A financial opportunity opens up. Dreamy results are possible. Take advantage of a lucky break. Blend inspiration, passion and discipline for extra reward.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. New opportunities are worth pursuing. Stand for what you love. A sense of purpose feeds you. Follow your heart.

Notable birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 91. Juan Carlos, former King of Spain, is 84. Singer-musician Athol Guy (The Seekers) is 82. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80. Actor-director Diane Keaton is 76. Actor Ted Lange is 74. R&B musician George “Funky” Brown (Kool and the Gang) is 73. Rock musician Chris Stein (Blondie) is 72. Former CIA Director George Tenet is 69. Actor Pamela Sue Martin is 69. Actor Clancy Brown is 63. Singer Iris Dement is 61. Actor Suzy Amis is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones is 57. Rock musician Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan is 55. Talk show host/dancer-choreographer Carrie Ann Inaba is 54. Rock musician Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Actor Heather Paige Kent is 53. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 53. Actor Shea Whigham is 53. Actor Derek Cecil is 49.

