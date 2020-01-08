Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 8

Today’s Birthday (01/08/20). Dreams come true this year. Put in the backstage efforts that allow your star to rise. Winter accomplishments come before a change impacts your partnership. A transition or breakdown this summer leads you to a romantic and creative breakthrough. Grow and develop strong connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your ideas are catching on. Imagine total success without relying on fantasy. Share news through friends. Secrets may be revealed. Prioritize love, integrity and honor.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies and illusions could obscure your view, especially regarding income and personal finances. Ask for what you want clearly and get it. There’s profit potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Put your confidence to good use. Clarify ideas and accomplish more than imagined. What you’re building has long-lasting value. Talk about what you love.