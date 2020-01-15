Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 15

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Launch a creative project or message for unexpected positive response. Write, broadcast or blog. Refine your pitch. Words can get extra results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative rewards follow your quick actions. Work the numbers. Get your team involved. Use good equipment for best results. Stash away extra loot.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Advance a personal cause with help from friends and get farther than expected. Talk about what you love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your creative imagination blossoms. Listen to your muses. Capture your thoughts into words and images. What you create today can have long-term benefit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. A chance opportunity presents the perfect connection. Enjoy a moment of social synchronicity.