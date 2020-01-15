Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 15

Today’s Birthday (01/15/20). Imagine a purpose to dedicate yourself to this year. You can have anything that you’re willing to work for persistently. Winter personal glory inspires solutions for a challenge with a partner. Changing conditions require plan edits next summer before creativity animates your partnership. Envision love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Collaborative efforts flower. Romance is in the air; align your forces for a common goal and realize a beautiful dream. Take advantage of a lucky chance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Get moving! Physical action gets outsize results. A genius friend has a solution to a tech problem. Follow full speed ahead with good food and rest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a spontaneous opportunity to express your admiration, love and respect. You can advance a romance! Create beautiful music together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Commit and take action for beautiful domestic results. Discover a pleasant surprise, an unexpected synchronicity or hidden treasure revealed. Enjoy results with family and friends.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Launch a creative project or message for unexpected positive response. Write, broadcast or blog. Refine your pitch. Words can get extra results.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative rewards follow your quick actions. Work the numbers. Get your team involved. Use good equipment for best results. Stash away extra loot.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Advance a personal cause with help from friends and get farther than expected. Talk about what you love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your creative imagination blossoms. Listen to your muses. Capture your thoughts into words and images. What you create today can have long-term benefit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You have more friends than you realized. Share what you’re learning. A chance opportunity presents the perfect connection. Enjoy a moment of social synchronicity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Discover a golden opportunity to resolve a professional challenge or advance in your career. Listen to loved ones. Follow the work that stirs your heart.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Things fall into place with an educational exploration. Grab a lucky chance. Get out and go! Discover hidden treasure. What you’re learning has long-term benefit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared finances and discover favorable conditions for growth. Made adjustments to suit. Collaborate with your team to take advantage of a lucky break.
Thought for Today: “A nation or civilization that continues to produce soft-minded men purchases its own spiritual death on the installment plan.” — Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968).
Notable birthdays: Actress Margaret O’Brien is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 67. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Rock musician Adam Jones (Tool) is 55. Actor James Nesbitt is 55. Actor Chad Lowe is 52. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 50. Actress Regina King is 49. Actor Eddie Cahill is 42. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 41. Rapper/reggaeton artist Pitbull is 39. Actor Victor Rasuk is 35. Actress Jessy Schram is 34.
Electronic dance musician Skrillex is 32. Actress/singer Dove Cameron is 24. Singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal (TV: “America’s Got Talent”) is 16.