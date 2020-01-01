Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 1

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get into an expansion phase. A desire for discovery tempts you from your comfort zone. Explore without great risk or expense. Study options and plan.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on raising money. Collaborate with your team for a joint cause. Defer gratification when necessary. Keep your attitude positive and stay in action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A partner is a big help. Team up for common gain. Punctuate the agreement with optimism. Avoid controversy and focus on the job at hand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Watch your step. The pace could pick up. Your efforts are in demand. Avoid overdoing things. Nurture your physical health and wellness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with a sweetheart. You’re especially charming (and charmed). No need to overindulge; you can have fun without spending a fortune. Share a beautiful view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Apply love and attention. Avoid overspending. Make household repairs when needed. Find a compromise that works for everyone. Nurture each other.