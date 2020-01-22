Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, Jan. 22

Today’s Birthday (01/22/20). Teamwork leads to victory this year. Discipline with planning provides the structure to build dreams. Introspection yields valuable fruit this winter, leading you to adapt to physical changes. Summer presents a team challenge to overcome, perhaps inspiring flourishing energy and health. Pull and win together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The professional stakes could seem high. A nice prize tempts. Friends offer helpful connections. Don’t hurry or risk breakage. Methodically check tasks off the list.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Long distance travel and cultural exploration reveal new frontiers. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. You can get what you need. Keep a simple itinerary.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus energy toward shared finances for long-lasting, durable benefits. Contribute for common gain, drop by drop. Pull together with your team to get farther.