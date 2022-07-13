Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 13

Today’s Birthday (07/13/22). Professional stature flowers this year. Build family financial strength with consistent coordination. Physical changes this summer inspire new practices for an autumn energy surge. Winter introspection, imagination and creativity flourish behind closed doors, preparing you for autumn teamwork and fun with friends. Keep notching career wins.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Consider an exciting career opportunity. Make professional changes with this Full Moon. Redirect efforts over the next two weeks toward your talents, passions and purpose.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Capricorn Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over the next two weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on family finances after tonight’s Capricorn Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Make adjustments together. Reach a Full Moon turning point with a partnership. Collaborate for shared commitments. Adapt for solutions. Love provides foundational strength.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Begin a new physical fitness phase. Adapt practices for changing conditions illuminated by this Capricorn Full Moon. Shift practices over two weeks for growing health.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Tonight’s Full Moon shines on a turning point. Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor. Shift perspectives.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under this Capricorn Full Moon. Enjoy a two-week home and family phase.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Start another chapter. A two-week Full Moon phase highlights communications, connection and intellectual discovery. Consider news from another perspective. Write, edit and share.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make a shift around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions under this Capricorn Full Moon. Redirect attention to discover fresh potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — A challenge reorients you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries over two weeks. Develop an inspiring possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. This Full moon illuminates transitions. Begin a two-week introspective phase. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — One social door closes and another opens under the Full Moon. Adapt with community and team changes for two weeks. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Notable birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 94. Actor Patrick Stewart is 82. Actor Harrison Ford is 80. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 80. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 76. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 74. Actor Didi Conn is 71. Actor Gil Birmingham is 69. Singer Louise Mandrell is 68. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 66. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 65. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 61. Comedian Tom Kenny is 60. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 60. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 60. Actor Kenny Johnson is 59. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 58. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 57. Actor Ken Jeong is 53. Singer Deborah Cox is 49. Actor Ashley Scott is 45. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 44. Actor Fran Kranz is 41. Actor Aya Cash is 40. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 40. Actor Colton Haynes is 34. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 34. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 33. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 28. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 17.