Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 14

Today’s Birthday (07/14/21). Collaborate for an abundant harvest this year. Disciplined, steady efforts build common gain. Summer insights, dreams and discoveries inspire, before social challenges require adaptation this autumn. Revitalizing your work and health this winter sparks glorious fun with friends next spring. Share support and grow together.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace. Accomplishments today can have long-lasting impact. Illusions and distractions dissipate. Physical action gets results. You’re energized. Advance a level.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Opportunities for fun and romance abound. Creative moves can have lasting benefits. What’s your pleasure? Enjoy delicious moments with someone you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Make household improvements and repairs. Actions and investments made now can have lasting benefits. Visualize perfection. Research options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Use diplomacy and tact to resolve a misunderstanding. You can see what wasn’t working. Clarify and compromise. Find and implement solutions aligned upon.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s potentially more money coming in. Creative ideas can get lucrative. Avoid distractions or silly arguments. Make a profitable deal with long-term benefits.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal project for satisfying and lasting benefit. Try a new style or flavor. Grow and expand your own capacities and talents.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause. Regroup to update plans for new realities. Long-lasting benefit comes from optimistic efforts today. Organize, assess and adjust course.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies to advance a shared cause. Team action gets satisfying results. Coordinate for maximum gain. You’re especially powerful together.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your work is getting attention. Pour on the steam! Don’t rely on luck or fantasy. Actions now have long-term gain. Build on solid foundations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Expand territory. False illusions fade and hidden dangers get revealed. Study options and possibilities. Monitor conditions. Make a long-distance connection. Investigate educational opportunities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner for financial growth. Keep your objectives in mind as you align on expenditures. Your actions could get lucrative. Push together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take action for a matter of the heart. Collaborate for a common cause. Partnership flowers. Indulge in shared passions. Love motivates action for sweet results.
Notable birthdays: Actor Nancy Olson is 93. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 89. Actor Vincent Pastore is 75. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 73. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 69. Actor Jerry Houser is 69. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 69. Actor Stan Shaw is 69. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 63. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 61. Actor Jane Lynch is 61. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 60. Actor Matthew Fox is 55. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 55. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 55. Former child actor Missy Gold is 51. Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 50. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 46. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 46. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Actor Scott Porter is 42.