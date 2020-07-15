Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 15

Today’s Birthday (07/15/20). Partnership pays rich reward this year. Deepen your connection with consistent coordination. Adapt studies and travels to changes. Summer spotlights shine your way, illuminating new roads with a partner. Savor tranquility and privacy this winter, and recharge your health, work and heart. Collaboration and romance flowers.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep generating income. Unanticipated variables could complicate things. Find a short-term solution that can buy time for a more permanent solution. Experience pays.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Intellect and intuition agree. You’ve got this. Emotionally, you’re ready to make things happen. First attempts may not finish the job. Persistently follow through.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the perfect results. Finish up what you’ve begun. Build strong foundations by organizing and planning. Edit your persuasive argument carefully. Make your best case.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your social status is on the rise. Community changes may require adaptation. Align logical plans with the emotional undercurrent. Work it out together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re gaining professional points with someone you admire. Extend your area of influence. This could be a lucky break. Accept support when offered.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reach out for a long-distance connection. Support a community cause with a persuasive case. Stay objective as you research potential solutions. Rise together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Carefully review family budgets and operating systems. Navigate disruption and change. Consult an expert when needed. Avoid controversy. Discover new ways to save.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your partner gets you some maneuvering room. Study potential options together. Learn and teach simultaneously. Provide a stabilizing influence. Collaborate for shared gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. Completion leads to advancement. Focus on your physical performance. You’re gaining the necessary skills. Anticipate pitfalls. Exercise clears your mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take your mind off long-term matters to focus on fun in the here and now. Enjoy the excellent company. Cook up something delicious together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Reorganize and make domestic changes to support a new vision for family comfort and support. Pitch in and collaborate. Clean, sort and declutter spaces.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Stay in communication, despite transmission or tech challenges. Follow through with what you said. Stay on task. Fun distractions abound. Romantic gestures deserve an immediate response.
Notable birthdays: Actor Patrick Wayne is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Millie Jackson is 76. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 75. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 74. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 72. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 70. Actress Celia Imrie is 68. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 68. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 68. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 68. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 64. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 63. Model Kim Alexis is 60. Actor Willie Aames is 60. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 59. Actress Lolita Davidovich is 59. Actress Shari Headley is 57. Actress Brigitte Nielsen is 57. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 54. Actress Amanda Foreman is 54. Rock musician Phillip Fisher is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 53. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 52. Actor Reggie Hayes is 51. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 49. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 48. Actor Scott Foley is 48. Actor Brian Austin Green is 47. Rapper Jim Jones is 44. Actress Diane Kruger is 44. Actress Lana Parrilla is 43. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 43. Actress Laura Benanti is 41. Actor Travis Fimmel is 41. Rhythm-and-blues singer Kia Thornton (Divine) is 41. Actor Taylor Kinney is 39. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 31. Actress Medalion Rahimi is 28. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: “Big Little Lies” ″Young Sheldon”) is 12.
