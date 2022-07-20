Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 20

Today’s Birthday (07/20/22). Luck favors your career this year. Collaborate, coordinate and share the fruit. Slow for sharp corners this summer, before gearing up for autumn high performance. Private winter rituals, dreams and plans prepare for exciting social connections next spring. Passion-fed work builds professional acclaim.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get into a financial phase. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Have faith in your own imagination. Read the fine print before signing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re more confident and less patient today. Check your course, then full speed ahead. Advance personal goals through determined action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Transitions abound. Find a quiet spot to catch your breath. Familiar routines and rituals let you process all the change going on. Rest and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to tackle a community issue. Talk with friends to resolve a concern. Your team comes to the rescue. Shared efforts build and strengthen bonds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Compete for professional responsibilities. Misunderstandings could delay things. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything you hear. Postpone financial discussions. Focus on the gold.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a refreshing pause to review plans and itineraries. Monitor conditions to avoid traffic or delays. Expand your exploration. Take the safer route.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use what you’ve learned to cut costs. You’re more patient with finances. Avoid controversy. Solicit advice from an expert. Manage accounts for growth.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make sure you understand each other. Miscommunications could spark easily, but love is the bottom line. Don’t leave any doubt. Share appreciation and thanks.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Slow the pace when necessary. Confusion or misunderstandings could cause delays. A workout energizes you and clears your mind. Natural settings soothe tension.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Tap into your playful side. Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Choose family, diversions and romance. Get creative.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy time at home with family. Beautify spaces with simple touches. Rearrange furniture. Clean closets and drawers. Prepare and serve something delicious together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re sharp as a tack. Reduce stressors by postponing or delegating what you can. Focus on an elusive puzzle. Try unorthodox ideas. Discover unusual solutions.

Notable birthdays: Author Cormac McCarthy is 89. Former Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski, D-Md., is 86. Artist Judy Chicago is 83. Rock musician John Lodge (The Moody Blues) is 79. Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 78. Singer Kim Carnes is 77. Rock musician Carlos Santana is 75. Rock musician Jay Jay French (Twisted Sister) is 70. Rock musician Paul Cook (The Sex Pistols, Man Raze) is 66. Actor Donna Dixon is 65. Rock musician Mick MacNeil (Simple Minds) is 64. Country singer Radney Foster is 63. Actor Frank Whaley is 59. Actor Dean Winters is 58. Rock musician Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam) is 56. Actor Reed Diamond is 55. Actor Josh Holloway is 53. Singer Vitamin C is 53. Actor Sandra Oh is 51. Actor Omar Epps is 49. Actor Simon Rex is 48. Actor Judy Greer is 47. Actor Charlie Korsmo is 44. Singer Elliott Yamin (American Idol) is 44. Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is 42. Rock musician Mike Kennerty (The All-American Rejects) is 42. Actor Percy Daggs III is 40. Actor John Francis Daley is 37. Dancer-singer-actor Julianne Hough is 34. Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is 34.