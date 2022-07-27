Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 27

Today’s Birthday (07/27/22). Research and investigations flower this year. Deepen partnership bonds with steady support, love and integrity. Adapt to summer’s romantic complications, before your heart flutters in delight again next autumn. Shift with team changes next winter, before a springtime career breakthrough. Explore new terrain to grow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic upgrades and repairs keep family systems running. Teamwork pays off. Listen to intuition with interior decoration. Consider colors and lighting. Get second opinions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Entertain an unusual theory. Intellectual puzzles and creative challenges captivate. Travel conditions improve. Take advantage of a lucky break. Find a new opening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Your energy is contagious. Changes take place as imagined. Take charge to direct your course. Find lasting value in unexpected places. Realize a personal vision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Take a pause to reflect on where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Plot your course.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share your team vision and advance together. Imaginative strategies provide a valuable solution. Listen to your intuition. Take advantage of a lucky break.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make technical improvements at work to increase efficiency. Keep your patience with delays. Don’t take things personally. Grab a chance to realize a long-term vision.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get help building a dreamy exploration. You can get what you need. The solution becomes obvious. Respond to the call of the wild.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep financial objectives in mind. Your partner can do what you can’t. Fix something before it breaks. Coordinate to keep cash flow positive.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration is key. A partner helps you make corrections and advance. Compassion is a huge factor. Practice patience. Listen generously. Accept support graciously.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Spend time outdoors and away from the hustle and bustle. Physical exercise energizes the body, mind and spirit. Recharge with extra sleep and good food.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Express what’s in your heart. Pour feelings into your art, writing and music. Creative projects thrive. Harmonize with your muses. Dance with someone beautiful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Home improvement projects generate satisfying results. Make repairs and upgrades. One thing leads to another. Research solutions to save time and money.

Notable birthdays: TV producer Norman Lear is 100. Actor John Pleshette is 80. Actor-director Betty Thomas is 75. Olympic gold medal figure skater Peggy Fleming is 74. Singer Maureen McGovern is 73. Rock musician Tris Imboden (formerly with Chicago) is 71. Actor Roxanne Hart is 68. Comedian-actor-writer Carol Leifer is 66. Comedian Bill Engvall is 65. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 60. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 55. Rock singer Juliana Hatfield is 55. Actor Julian McMahon is 54. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is 52. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 50. Rock musician Abe Cunningham is 49. Singer-songwriter Pete Yorn is 48. Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez is 47. Actor Seamus Dever is 46. Actor Martha Madison is 45. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers is 45. Actor/comedian Heidi Gardner is 39. Actor Blair Redford is 39. Actor Taylor Schilling is 38. MLB All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer is 38. Singer Cheyenne Kimball is 32. Golfer Jordan Spieth is 29. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind is 15.