Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 28

Today’s Birthday (07/28/21). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Disciplined coordination builds strong foundations for growth. Dive into a social summertime, before autumn changes redirect your work. Winter romance, passion and creativity inspire professional breakthroughs next spring. Together, you’re greater than the sum of your parts.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Grow through social and community connection for five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius, joining Saturn, in the Great Conjunction. Your team is invincible.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your ambitions, career, business goals, and reputation grow and develop with Jupiter entering Aquarius. Recognition and rewards arise over five months. You’re in the limelight.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational growth and development feeds your intellectual curiosity over five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Cultural connections motivate and inspire. Learn and explore.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Grab lucrative opportunities with Jupiter in Aquarius until Dec. 28. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Your collaboration grows more fruitful.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — A mutually-beneficial collaboration flowers over the five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius. Negotiate and compromise. You’re especially attractive, and attracted. Partnership deepens and mellows.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Grow strength, health, vitality and endurance. Expand physical capacities and skills, with Jupiter in Aquarius. You’re especially productive. Infuse your work with love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop your creativity and playfulness. Explore beauty, entertainment and fun with people you love. Romance arises naturally over five months, with Jupiter in Aquarius.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Fortune favors your home and family with Jupiter in Aquarius until Dec. 28. Grow and develop together. Domestic upgrades support, uplift and beautify.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Expand and advance creative projects to new levels. Capture words and images. Write, direct and film your blockbuster with Jupiter in Aquarius for five months.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Generate powerful results. Cash flow increases with Jupiter in Aquarius over five months. Invest for long-term gain. Plant seeds. Expand a lucrative venture.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your personal power and confidence grows with expansive Jupiter (and Saturn) in your sign. Develop your talents, skills and passions. Leadership arises naturally.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Look within to unlock personal mysteries. Private contemplation reveals self-imposed limitations. Invent new possibilities with Jupiter in Aquarius. Make long-term plans and visions.
Notable birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 90. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 80. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 78. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 76. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 75. Actor Linda Kelsey is 75. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 74. Actor Sally Struthers is 74. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 72. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 67. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 60. Actor Michael Hayden is 58. Actor Lori Loughlin is 57. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 56. Former hockey player Garth Snow is 52. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 49. Singer Afroman is 47. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 45.