Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 6

Today’s Birthday (07/06/22). Enjoy professional breakthroughs this year. Steady contribution grows your shared assets. Summer adaptations prioritize health and wellness, leading to an energy surge this autumn. A peaceful winter retreat lets you plan for autumn adventures with friends. Get into your career high performance zone.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the company of an interesting partner. Don’t try to force anything. Patiently untangle a misunderstanding. Two heads are better than one for solutions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Avoid risk or controversy. Notice pitfalls and hazards. Slow the pace for tricky sections. Nature, beauty, art and music recharge you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Enjoy the game without expensive risks. Learn from others. Connect with your creative muses and inspiration. Focus on what and who you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Things could get busy at home. Keep your patience with misunderstandings or chaos. It’s temporary. Ask for help when needed. A clean kitchen brightens everything.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patience and a sense of humor serve you well. Miscommunications abound, and you’re especially skilled at untangling them. Don’t push. Listen generously, with heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative connections require patient correspondence. Simplify and clarify communications. A reputation for excellent service gets especially profitable. Provide extra value for extra reward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Savor special alone time to indulge personal passions. Try a new style. Eat ice cream in the bath. Treat yourself with love and kindness.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reduce overstimulating elements. Find a peaceful corner to review plans. Adapt with changing news. Replenish reserves and recharge batteries. Consider options and possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You may not have the full story with a community controversy. Listen to multiple views. Withhold judgments or criticism. Defer gratification. Wait for developments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Your work keeps you occupied. Keep your patience with coworkers and a professional challenge. Sidestep a conflict of interest. Research more before launching.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Expect traffic with communication or transportation delays. Research and investigate before dashing off. Monitor current conditions. Revise the itinerary as needed. Explore options.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with financial caution. Avoid risk or unnecessary expense. Misunderstandings can spark. Collaborate without a lot of discussion. Faithfully contribute to the shared pot.

Notable birthdays: The 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, is 87. Singer Gene Chandler is 82. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Actor Burt Ward is 77. Former President George W. Bush is 76. Actor-director Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Fred Dryer is 76. Actor Shelley Hack is 75. Actor Nathalie Baye is 74. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Actor Allyce Beasley is 71. Rock musician John Bazz (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Grant Goodeve is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Willie Randolph is 68. Jazz musician Rick Braun is 67. Actor Casey Sander is 67. Country musician John Jorgenson is 66. Former first daughter Susan Ford Bales is 65. Hockey player and coach Ron Duguay is 65.

Actor-writer Jennifer Saunders is 64. Rock musician John Keeble (Spandau Ballet) is 63. Actor Pip Torrens is 62. Actor Brian Posehn is 56. Actor Robb Derringer is 55. Political reporter/moderator John Dickerson is 54. Actor Brian Van Holt is 53. Rapper Inspectah Deck (Wu-Tang Clan) is 52. TV host Josh Elliott is 51. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry are 44. Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is 43. Actor Eva Green is 42. Actor Gregory Smith is 39. Rock musician Chris “Woody” Wood (Bastille) is 37. Rock singer Kate Nash is 35. Actor Jeremy Suarez is 32. San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is 30. NBA star Zion Williamson is 22.

