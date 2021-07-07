Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 7

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to reinforce team structures. Listen to considerations and align on actions. Find a way around obstacles. Together, you have a wider view.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Handle professional responsibilities before going out to play. Resolve a breakdown or make corrections. Keep your stakeholders satisfied. And then you can cut loose.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Watch where you’re going, to avoid a bad step. Monitor conditions carefully before beginning. Consider potential consequences. Study the situation and share your discoveries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review the numbers with your partner. Adjust the budget to the circumstances. Get creative, to meet your goals. Find a way around a temporary challenge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration can get through where individuals get stalled. Work with your partner to resolve a puzzle. Focus on practical priorities. Strengthen basics and foundations.