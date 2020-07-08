Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, July 8

Today’s Birthday (07/08/20). Partnership opens doors this year. Coordinate to raise your game. Plot your next journey. Reaching a personal milestone this summer leads to a plot twist in your romance. Winter introspection, consideration and planning inspire energized work and health. Join forces for mutual love and support.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Lay low. It’s easy to trip on words and actions. Observe developments. Edit your response. Adjust plans. Review priorities. Avoid travel, controversy and gossip. Keep promises.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider what you want to say and refine the message before issuing a group statement. Disagreements can spark easily. Patiently polish. Get feedback and adjust.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional challenges take focus. Words and action could seem at cross purposes. Keep your head down, and focus on the job at hand.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re yearning to go explore. Encounter new dangers. Expect barriers to traffic, shipments and travel. Words get easily twisted. Study a secret system.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Build secure financial foundations, despite uncertainty. Work could interfere with playtime. Exercise restraint, especially with spending. Focus on basic necessities. Creative work pays well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Navigate challenging times with your partner by providing support and keeping quiet. Avoid controversy, rumors and risk. Arguments spark easily; patience pays off.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and wellness. Exercise clears your head and builds energy. Slow to avoid accidents. Actions and words can backfire today. Keep it cool.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Barriers confront your romantic plans. Tempers may be short. Relax and lower your own expectations. Cultivate patience for greater peace. Focus on love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You can overcome a domestic irritation. Avoid sharp words, actions and corners. Consider costs and consequences before making a change. Obsess on details.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Avoid miscommunications. Puzzles and intellectual challenges satisfy your curiosity. Edit and refine rather than publishing. The possibility of disagreement is high. Review options.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Aim for peaceful productivity. Keep your focus practical. Avoid controversy or rumors. With obstacles, wait for conditions to clear. Patience and silence are golden.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get stopped by past failures; they show you what didn’t work. That’s valuable. Adjust your sights. Don’t be hasty. Pamper yourself and make personal plans.
Notable birthdays: Singer Steve Lawrence is 85. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 76. Rock musician Jaimoe Johanson is 75. Ballerina Cynthia Gregory is 73. Actress Kim Darby is 73. Actress Jonelle Allen is 72. Children’s performer Raffi is 72. Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is 71. Actress Anjelica Huston is 69. Writer Anna Quindlen is 68. Actor Kevin Bacon is 62. Actor Robert Knepper is 61. Rock musician Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) is 59. Country singer Toby Keith is 59. Rock musician Graham Jones (Haircut 100) is 59. Rock singer Joan Osborne is 58. Writer-producer Rob Burnett is 58. Actor Rocky Carroll is 57. Actor Corey Parker is 55. Actor Lee Tergesen is 55. Actor Michael B. Silver is 53.Actor Billy Crudup is 52. Actor Michael Weatherly is 52. Singer Beck is 50. Country singer Drew Womack (Sons of the Desert) is 50. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 47. Actress Kathleen Robertson is 47. Christian rock musician Stephen Mason (Jars of Clay) is 45. Actor Milo Ventimiglia is 43. Rock musician Tavis Werts is 43. Singer Ben Jelen is 41. Actor Lance Gross is 39. Actress Sophia Bush is 38. Rock musician Jamie Cook (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor Jake McDorman is 34. Actress Maya Hawke is 22. Actor Jaden Smith is 22.
