Today’s Birthday (07/31/19). Family, fun and romance highlight your year. Steady practice builds health, fitness and strength. Resolving a physical breakdown this summer leads to a winter energy boost, before a restful phase to consider what’s next. New love surprises you next summer. Savor sweet moments together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Fall in love all over again. Enjoy blissful moments with someone sweet. Make a delightful discovery, and count your blessings. Express your gratitude freely.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love and creature comforts. Beautify your space and garden. Share something delicious with the ones you love.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make lists of what you want. It’s easier to create with a clear vision. Review considerations, and choose. Sign on the dotted line.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Stash away something of value. Cash flow velocity increases, both in and out. Monitor results for a positive balance. You’re especially persuasive.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger and more confident. Do what you love. Share your talents with people who appreciate them. Smile for the camera.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Listen to others, and make your own choices. Face the truth squarely. All’s well that ends well.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop and refine your team strategy. Give and receive support. Tap into your community, and participate for the common good for love and satisfaction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — New professional doors beckon. The prizes behind them tantalize, but there’s a test. Practice and hone your skills. Accolades and a rise in status are possible.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Education broadens your horizons. Visit somewhere new, in person or through another’s experience. Evolve your ideas through exploration. Discovery rare beauty.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make sure the numbers balance before purchasing. You can work out a financial issue. Collaborate for common gain. Your ideas could get lucrative.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner can take things to a new level. Collaboration flowers with creative ideas and possibilities. Romance is a distinct possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially energized. Make a beautiful transformation. Physical actions get satisfying results. Practice your favorite moves. Savor time outside in nature.
Thought for Today: “The art of life is to show your hand. There is no diplomacy like candor. You may lose by it now and then, but it will be a loss well gained if you do. Nothing is so boring as having to keep up a deception.” — E.V. Lucas, English author and critic (1868-1938)
Notable birthdays: Actor Don Murray is 90. Jazz composer-musician Kenny Burrell is 88. Actress France Nuyen is 80. Actress Susan Flannery is 80. Singer Lobo is 76. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 75. Former movie studio executive Sherry Lansing is 75. Singer Gary Lewis is 74. Actor Lane Davies is 69. Actress Susan Wooldridge is 69. International Tennis Hall of Famer Evonne Goolagong Cawley is 68. Actor Barry Van Dyke is 68. Actor Alan Autry is 67. Jazz composer-musician Michael Wolff is 67. Actor James Read is 66. Actor Michael Biehn is 63. Rock singer-musician Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets) is 62. Actor Dirk Blocker is 62. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban is 61. Rock musician Bill Berry is 61. Actor Wally Kurth is 61. Actor Wesley Snipes is 57. Country singer Chad Brock is 56. Musician Fatboy Slim is 56. Rock musician Jim Corr is 55. Author J.K. Rowling is 54. Actor Dean Cain is 53. Actor Jim True-Frost is 53. Actor Ben Chaplin is 50. Actor Loren Dean is 50. Actress Eve Best is 48. Retired NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte is 48. Actress Annie Parisse is 44. Actor Robert Telfer is 42. Country singer-musician Zac Brown is 41. Actor-producer-writer B.J. Novak is 40. Actor Eric Lively is 38. Country singer Blaire Stroud (3 of Hearts) is 36. Singer Shannon Curfman is 34. NHL center Evgeni Malkin is 33. Hip-hop artist Lil Uzi Vert is 25. Actor Reese Hartwig is 21. Actor Rico Rodriguez is 21.
