Today’s Birthday (07/10/19). Get physical for growing strength, health and endurance this year. Work together with focus and determination for mutual benefit. Personal growth this summer supports you and your partner through a change. Winter romance motivates a shift in your self-image. Deepen your loving partnership.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on the big picture regarding shared finances. Actions and communications could get tangled. Have patience. Education turns fantasy to reality. Prioritize love, happiness and relationships.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communications could misfire between you and your partner. Minimize arguments by keeping your side of the bargain. Take a step toward a shared dream.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Misunderstandings with your work, labors or health require clarification. Patiently untangle things. Release your feelings and emotions with exercise. Walk with a friend outside.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun with family. Postpone important decisions or conversations. Unexpected circumstances require consideration. Wait for developments. Speculate on dreams and possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Reconsider your home improvement plans. Cost overruns or delays could thwart your intentions. Avoid arguments and do more research before committing. Clarify your ideas.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect and share. Let go of a preconception. Misunderstandings arise easily; don’t jump to conclusions. Avoid provoking someone with a short fuse. Listen and watch.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review the budget before spending. Unexpected expenses could throw your balance off. Tempers could be short. Forgiveness is divine. Keep a positive outlook.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Streamline your personal routines. Your attention is in demand. You can’t be two places at the same time. Check schedules, and stay in communication.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 5 — Wait to see what develops. Focus on planning rather than action or words, which could fall flat. Consider details and consequences. Rest and recharge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Sidestep a conflict of interests with a group effort. Don’t believe everything you hear. Changing plans require adaptation. Patiently get everyone on the same page.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate disagreement at work. Ignore criticism for now. Keep your head down, and get productive behind closed doors. Avoid risky business, and stick to fundamentals.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed with caution. Delay or discord could interrupt your investigation. Avoid gossip or provocation. A confrontation could get awkward. Discover hidden beauty close by.
Thought for Today: “The people I distrust most are those who want to improve our lives but have only one course of action in mind.” — Frank Herbert, American author (1920-1986)
