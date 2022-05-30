Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 1

Today’s Birthday (06/01/22). Teamwork can accomplish miracles this year. Disciplined efforts advance your educational exploration. Reinforce supports for a structural or health challenge this summer, before autumn energizes your physical performance. Envisioning plans this winter leads to a fun social springtime. Together, you win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household matters require attention. Make repairs, adjustments and upgrades. Prioritize safety. Clear space by giving unused things away. Beautification projects provide satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication, traffic and transportation could seem temporarily blocked or delayed. Patiently repeat. Persistence gets through. You're making a good impression.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force things. Income shortfalls or delays could frustrate. Consider all options. Postpone unnecessary expenses. Keep things simple. Focus on beauty.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Your privacy could get interrupted. Keep a flexible attitude to reduce stress or upset. Focus on love. Recharge with nature, beauty and music.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You may feel sensitive today. Self doubts could repeat in your inner monologue. Take extra care of yourself. Get into dialogue with someone you trust.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — A collaborative project may not go as planned. Slow the action to address a barrier or challenge. Repeat the group mission like a mantra.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your cool despite professional changes. An obstacle could delay things. Find another route. Abandon old fears. Focus on the heart of the matter.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow to reassess the route, conditions and itinerary. Adjust to bypass a barrier. Resist impulsive moves. Carefully research and choose the best options.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared accounts to resolve a financial challenge. Reduce overconsumption or waste. Balance the numbers for peace of mind. Your discipline is admirable and effective.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and compromise around a disagreement or misunderstanding with your partner. Don’t get pushy. Listen more than you speak. Notice hidden beauty. Share it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Slow to assess the terrain. Don't push into a brick wall. Avoid sketchy sections. Physical actions get results; direct moves strategically to advance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Fun and romance could get disrupted or postponed. Wait for better conditions to advance. Go for substance over symbolism. Listen to your heart.

Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Actor Brian Cox ("Succession") is 76. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor John M. Jackson ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 72. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin ("Devious Maids") is 66. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 62. Comedian Mark Curry ("Hangin' With Mr. Cooper") is 61. Actor Teri Polo ("Meet the Parents") is 53. Model Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies ("The Walking Dead") is 45. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube's "Good Mythical Morning") is 44. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV's "Total Request Live") is 42. Singer Brandi Carlile is 41. Comedian Amy Schumer is 41. Actor Taylor Handley ("The O.C.") is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta") is 31. Actor Willow Shields ("The Hunger Games") is 22.

