Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 10

Today’s Birthday (06/10/20). Grow financial strength together this year. Build and grow your educational foundations with steady practice. Solve a puzzle with your partner for a gushing income. Taking a joint venture down a new road this summer inspires introspective planning that lays ground for flowering romance. You’re building something beautiful.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt to an unexpected team change. Handle basic responsibilities to support your shared endeavor. Experience proves especially useful. Others appreciate your efforts. Collaborate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take charge to navigate an unscheduled change at work. A professional opportunity is worth pursuing. Develop options that move your heart. Strengthen infrastructure.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Watch for a pitfall with your investigation. Stay flexible and look sharp. Expand your understanding of a subject you love. Indulge your intellectual curiosity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A financial obstacle confronts a shared venture. Gather basic information. Find creative ways to conserve resources. Check intuition with data. Collaborate to adapt.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you can manage this challenge. Your discipline is admirable. Put aside the small stuff and focus on shared priorities. Love is your superpower.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize physical health and vitality. Follow rules and guidelines carefully. Get support when needed. Slow to avoid accidents. Meditate to reduce stress or anxiety. Recharge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Romantic ideals don’t always match reality. A challenge affects your inner circle. Things could get awkward. Maintain a sense of humor. Relax and unwind.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on household matters. Order supplies and materials. Budget carefully. Delays and obstacles could hinder a home improvement project. Find creative solutions using stuff you have.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Keep communication channels flowing despite breakdowns or delays. Others appreciate your steady efforts. Follow rules, directions and instructions carefully. Take notes. Research for solutions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay in action. Despite obstacles, you can generate positive cash flow. Keep fulfilling obligations and performing services. Get terms in writing. Get support when needed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Use your confidence to propel a personal project. Determination and perseverance get through. Avoid risky business or expensive distractions. Take action for what you love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Contemplate your next moves. Revise long-term plans for current realities. Routine provides strength. Peaceful privacy feeds your spirit. Assess this interesting moment. Keep a diary.
Thought for Today: “Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else.” — Judy Garland, American singer-actress (born this date in 1922, died in 1969).
Notable birthdays: Britain’s Prince Philip is 99. Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 87. Actress Alexandra Stewart is 81.
Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 79. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 79. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 77. Actor Frankie Faison is 71. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 69. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 68. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 67. Actor Andrew Stevens is 65. Singer Barrington Henderson is 64. Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is 61. Rock musician Kim Deal is 59. Singer Maxi Priest is 59. Actress Gina Gershon is 58. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 57. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 56. Actor Ben Daniels is 56. Actress Kate Flannery is 56. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 55. Rock musician Joey Santiago is 55. Actor Doug McKeon is 54. Rock musician Emma Anderson is 53. Country musician Brian Hofeldt (The Derailers) is 53. Rapper The D.O.C. is 52. Rock singer Mike Doughty is 50. Rhythm and blues singer JoJo is 49. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is 49. Rhythm and blues singer Faith Evans is 47. Actor Hugh Dancy is 45. Rhythm and blues singer Lemisha Grinstead (702) is 42. Actor DJ Qualls is 42. Actor Shane West is 42. Country singer Lee Brice is 41. Singer Hoku is 39. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 38. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tara Lipinski is 38. Americana musician Bridget Kearney (Lake Street Drive) is 35. Actor Titus Makin is 31. Actress Tristin Mays is 30. Sasha Obama is 19. Actress Eden McCoy is 17.
