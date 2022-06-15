Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 15

Today’s Birthday (06/15/22). Teamwork is your secret sauce this year. Steadily advance educational explorations. Manage summertime physical challenges before revitalizing strength, energy and health this autumn. Private winter contemplation and strategizing prepares for next spring’s public events, team victories and gatherings. Cook up something wonderful with friends.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage a breakdown at work. An unexpected situation can be handled gracefully with a sense of humor. Reinforce basic structures. Disciplined efforts win.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Studies and research open new lines of inquiry. Look for opportunities hiding near changes. Stay focused despite distractions. Take the most practical route.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Opposites attract. They can also repel. Find practical ways to collaborate without ruffling feathers. Focus on areas of shared commitment. Coordinate and collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get pushy with your partner, or risk an upset. Take advantage of unexpected fun, creativity and beauty. Prioritize practical matters and then relax.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on your work and health. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Unexpected beauty feeds your spirit. Get outside for a spontaneous walk or ride.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Passions may be in high gear. Tempers could run hot. Look before leaping. Prioritize fun, family, creativity and romance. Manage logistics. Patience is contagious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Turn a breakdown into a breakthrough. Beautify your surroundings with simple touches. Handle chores and responsibilities. Provide delicious rewards.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communications buzz and swirl. Edit closely before posting. Careful review takes less time than issuing corrections. Monitor the news. Speak responsibly. Share encouraging words.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Carefully nurture your revenue streams. A challenge could frustrate or delay. Money saved in money earned. Get creative for solutions. Find hidden resources.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge without stepping on anyone. Avoid controversy, drama or hassle. Keep your promises, deadlines and bargains. Dress to impress. You’re especially charming.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Find a private spot to organize your thoughts. Avoid crowds, noise or chaos. Manage responsibilities to reduce stress. Enjoy your favorite relaxing rituals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide leadership when helpful to keep everyone on the same page. Team projects could seem chaotic or unfocused. Set meetings. Return correspondence. Collaborate.

Notable birthdays: R&B singer Ruby Nash Garnett (Ruby and the Romantics) is 88. Funk musician Leo Nocentelli (The Meters) is 76. Actor Simon Callow is 73. Singer Russell Hitchcock (Air Supply) is 73. Rock singer Steve Walsh is 71. Chinese President Xi Jinping is 69. Actor-comedian Jim Belushi is 68. Country singer Terri Gibbs is 68. Actor Julie Hagerty is 67. Actor Polly Draper is 67. Rock musician Brad Gillis (Night Ranger) is 65. Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is 64. Actor Eileen Davidson is 63. Actor Helen Hunt is 59. Rock musician Scott Rockenfield (Queensryche) is 59. Actor Courteney Cox is 58. Country musician Tony Ardoin is 58. Country musician Michael Britt (Lonestar) is 56.

Actor-rapper Ice Cube is 53. Actor Leah Remini is 52. Actor Jake Busey is 51. Actor Neil Patrick Harris is 49. Actor Greg Vaughan is 49. Actor Elizabeth Reaser is 47. Rock singer Dryden Mitchell (Alien Ant Farm) is 46. Former child actor Christopher Castile is 42. Rock musician Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) is 41. Actor Jordi Vilasuso is 41. Rock musician Wayne Sermon (Imagine Dragons) is 38. Actor Denzel Whitaker is 32. Olympic gold medal gymnast Madison Kocian is 25. Actor Sterling Jerins is 18.

