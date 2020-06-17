Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Wednesday, June 17

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take on more responsibility to advance progress with a professional dream job. Gather support for the project. Follow a hunch. You can outsmart the competition.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — What would you love to learn? Consider classes and conferences. Study new territory to advance an educational dream. Explore new cultures, flavors and ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review numbers with joint ventures. Discover hidden benefits. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Share ideas and possibilities with your partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Creative collaboration sparkles with inspiration and insight. Contribute to realize a shared dream. It could even get romantic. Express passion, ideas and gratitude.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Despite demands for your attention, prioritize health. You’re developing a new perspective. Guard time for fitness routines, good food and rest. Get support when needed.